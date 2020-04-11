MCO: Ministry to aid Sabah govt to watch oil palm plantations, mills | Malaysia

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali reported his ministry will make certain oil palm plantations and mills comply with all Covid-19 pandemic operation recommendations issued by the Sabah Health Section. ― Image by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 ― The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (KPPK) is prepared to support the Sabah governing administration make certain oil palm plantations and mills comply with movement control purchase (MCO) directives subsequent the point out government’s selection to let them to run all over the MCO.

Its minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali explained the ministry, through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and the Malaysian Estate Homeowners Association (MEOA) will make certain oil palm plantations and mills comply with all Covid-19 pandemic operation rules issued by the Sabah Overall health Section.

“The ministry welcomes the Sabah government’s decision to give some leeway to permit conditional operations for oil palm plantations and mills in 6 districts, that is Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan, all over the MCO interval.

“The conditional authorization (to operate) and operational guidelines issued by the Sabah Wellness Office will have to be taken significantly so that oil palm plantations and mills can proceed to run,” he mentioned in a statement here right now.

Mohd Khairuddin reported the ministry will not compromise on violations committed by any oil palm plantation or mill. ― Benama