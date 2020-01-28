McPier appoints CEO to lead conference expansion

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, the agency that runs McCormick Place, said Tuesday that the board has appointed Larita Clark as CEO. Clark has been an employee of the firm since 1984 and is now working as Chief Financial Officer.

She has been the acting CEO since her predecessor, Lori Healey, submitted his resignation in October.

Commonly called McPier, the agency said it settled on Clark after conducting a study that “assessed joint recommendations” from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and mayor Lori Lightfoot included. They share appointment powers for members of the McPier board.

Brett J. Hart, chairman and executive vice president at United Airlines, said: “Larita Clark has excellent operational and financial expertise that made her the right choice for MPEA. We are confident that the Larita-led authority will continue to provide excellent service to our customers. “

The agency said that Clark will continue to follow modernization efforts. Last year, McPier failed to approve an extensive city restaurant tax for the legislature to support a new facility and the possible demolition or reuse of the old Lakeside Center, the oldest part of the convention complex.

“Larita Clark has excellent references and a deep understanding of MPEA and the convention industry and I am convinced that she is the right choice to lead this organization,” Pritzker said in a statement. “With decades of leadership and financial experience with the authority, I know that Larita will be a strong partner if we work to attract more conventions to Illinois, grow our tourism industry, and improve the campus of MPEA and the surrounding communities. “

“The McCormick Place campus is critical to Chicago’s thriving tourism and convention industry, and Larita Clark provides the leadership experience and financial insight necessary to ensure the continued success of this economic engine for our city and state,” said Lightfoot. “Under the leadership of Larita and her team, the campus has grown, it has retained a strong financial position and has strengthened the diversity of the workforce and supplier base. I have no doubt that MPEA will continue to grow and increase the economic opportunities for every community in our big city. “