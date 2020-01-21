McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death for the murder of a family of four

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) – Charles “Chase” Merritt was sentenced to death on Tuesday for killing a family of four missing in 2010 and discovered three years later in the Mojave Desert.

The conviction was delayed Friday after Merritt tried to fire his lawyer, but the judge denied the request. His lawyer had filed a motion for a new trial, alleging the prosecution’s fault.

After a trial that lasted more than four months, Merritt was convicted last June of the murder of the McStay family. Merritt, 62, had pleaded not guilty to the charges he had murdered his business partner, Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and the couple’s 4 and 3 year old sons.

Merritt was convicted of four counts of first degree murder. The jury also noted the specific circumstances of several murders. Prosecutors said they would ask for the death penalty if Merritt was convicted. The sanction phase of the trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The family disappeared from their home in 2010.

The family’s remains were discovered in two shallow graves in 2013 near Victorville. Merritt was arrested a year later.

The prosecution believes that Merritt murdered the family because he was cut off from the McStay water business and also stole business money – which McStay discovered.

A verdict was released by jurors on Friday, but was not released until Monday.

The McStay and Merritt families declined to comment, while Merritt’s defense lawyers expressed disappointment at the verdict.

“I can tell you right now that our client is innocent, and we will fight and continue to fight as long as we have to,” said attorney Raj Maline.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the matter, released a statement saying, “This verdict is a step toward justice for McStays whose lives were cut far too short. This young family deserved better , and I hope this will provide an element of closure for their families as they begin to recover from this senseless act. “

