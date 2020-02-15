[me-and-that-person-workforce-up-with-ihsahn-for-new-one-by-the-river]

Me And That Person have launched a online video for their new one titled By The River.

It’s the newest track taken from Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski’s facet project’s upcoming album New Gentleman, New Music, Identical Shit, Vol.one, which will be introduced on March 27 by Napalm Records.

They beforehand shared the tracks Męstwo and Surrender.

By The River functions a guest appearance from Emperor icon Ihsahn, with Negal conveying: “When the rumours first emerged of me collaborating with Rob Halford and Ihsahn, the idea sparked creativeness.

“I guess individuals would expect a Nergal and Ihsahn partnership to be extraordinary, but what arrived out was a bare bones, blues banger!

“I’ve acquired to convey to you, it wasn’t an uncomplicated sell. At initially, Ihsahn did not believe there was a lot he could add – luckily for us, I realized different and I gave him a uncomplicated instruction: ‘Have exciting.’

“A 7 days later on I obtained the observe back again and I was thoroughly blown away! Looking at the status of the guy, he is humble and skilled to the main. It was my pleasure to operate with him and now it is our satisfaction to present to you By The River.”

Along with Ihsahn, New Person, New Tunes, Exact Shit, Vol.1 also functions Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, Swedish outfit Dead Soul, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

Me And That Male, along with special visitors, will keep a release exhibit at London’s Islington Assembly Rooms on March 27 – just days prior to their European tour.

Me And That Person: New Gentleman, New Tracks, Exact same Shit, Vol.1



one. Run With The Satan, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)



2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)



3. Burning Church buildings, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)



four. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)



five. Męstwo



six. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul



seven. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)



eight. Male Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)



9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)



10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)



11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Person 2020 tour dates



Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, British isles



Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland



Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland



Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland



Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland



Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland



Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland



Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland



Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland



Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland



Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France



Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Pageant, Belgium



Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain



Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night time Competition, Spain



Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metallic Competition, Sweden



Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic