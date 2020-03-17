Meals on Wheels providing foods to seniors in Livingston Parish amid virus fears

LIVINGSTON – Seniors are at a greater danger for coronavirus, and they are the primary precedence for the Meals on Wheels plan.

New procedures are in location in Livingston Parish to assist stay clear of an infection. Foods on wheels is producing changes in its mission to offer foods although defending the overall health of senior citizens.

Thanks to coronavirus considerations, the doorways are shut briefly at Livingston Parish Council on Getting old, but lunches are however being organized in the kitchen for minimal-revenue senior citizens with a very little extra precaution.

“We never want to unfold just about anything, for the reason that no person actually is aware,” Sherri Gill claimed.

Livingston Parish Meals on Wheels serves about 400 men and women in the community.

Herman Mckee is in his 80s and admits he is nervous about coronavirus mainly because seniors are at a greater threat. Workers delivered his foods straight to his vehicle currently given that the elderly are not allowed in the building.

“I feel which is the point to do, is shut it so everybody can continue to be at residence and stay absent from individuals that might have it,” Mckee says.

Government Director Kay Granger claims closing their doors and sanitization are important measures to assist avert the distribute of coronavirus to the aged.

“It can be incredibly sad but we have to do what we have to do to secure them and ourselves,” Granger said.

Drivers for Meals on Wheels are now sporting masks, gloves and exercise social distancing.

“It is our work to make positive they do get frozen foods. They get 14 meals a thirty day period,” driver Monthly bill Davis reported.

Cancellations of community gatherings, university closures, and news about the virus remind clients that COVID-19 is a genuine hazard.

“I’m hoping I you should not get it. I am striving to continue to be form of by myself,” Mckee said.

Meals on Wheels staff explained they have no intention of halting the assistance.

“In some cases, I’ll say a minor prayer for them at the stop you know. And they appreciate me to dying,” Davis mentioned.