Meals vans can serve truck motorists in Interstate rest parts for the duration of pandemic

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Foodstuff trucks will now be authorized to serve business truck drivers in relaxation locations across the country.

The U.S. Section of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a see to State Departments of Transportation previous 7 days that it is suspending enforcement actions of foods vehicles in specified federally funded Interstate Freeway relaxation parts.

By statute, business action in these regions is prohibited, with restricted exceptions.

“America’s business truck motorists are operating day and night time throughout this pandemic to make sure crucial reduction supplies are currently being sent to our communities,” stated FHWA Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

“I am grateful to our condition transportation associates for bringing this concept to the Section and for their management in considering outside the box. It is vital to make guaranteed truck drivers keep on to have entry to foodstuff companies when they’re on the occupation serving our country all through these difficult occasions.”

The FHWA observed that states will have to occur again into compliance with federal regulation when the emergency declared by President Trump finishes.

