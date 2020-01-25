‘Mean Girls’ film musical is in the works

January 25 (UPI) – Paramount Pictures announced that the Broadway musical will be adapted Middle girls as a film.

Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey produce the project.

Fey wrote the script, her husband Jeff Richmond created the music, and Nell Benjamin wrote the lyrics based on their show, which opened in New York in 2018.

Broadway Middle girls is an adaptation of a 2004 non-musical film about popular teenagers at an Illinois high school. The original ensemble of stage production consisted of Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell and Ashley Park.

Fey also wrote the film on which the musical is based, starring alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler.

“I’m very excited to bring it Middle girls back to the canvas. It was incredibly enjoyable to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters. They are my Marvel universe and I love them very much, “said Fey in a press release.

No casting for the new film has been announced yet.

The producers are also on stage in discussions Middle girls in the West End of London in spring 2021.