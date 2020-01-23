Meanwhile, in Giuliani-World, the Ukraine program continues

As impeachment officials advance on the second opening day of arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial, one thing has not stopped: the conduct that led to the impeachment of Trump in the first place

Yes, it’s true.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted Thursday morning that he intended to release “the evidence” at an unspecified date and time, likely in the near future.

Everything I tried to tell the press last March is out now, and more. I will now begin to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The family business Biden has made millions by selling public offices. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.

– Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

Giuliani is said to have prepared a report after visiting Kiev in December and meeting a range of discredited figures, each of whom clearly has an interest in making explosive allegations about Joe Biden and in assuming Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections.

It is not known which new allegations Giuliani can refer to. TPM reported last month what Ukrainian interlocutors with the former mayor of New York claimed to have told him.

Giuliani’s attempts to dig up the dirt on the Bidens were at the center of the case for the removal of President Trump. After his last trip to Kiev in December, Giuliani is said to have answered a phone call from President Trump on the tarmac upon his arrival from the Ukrainian capital.

One America News, the network that hosted Giuliani’s 2019 visit to the Ukrainian capital, and who later directed a bizarre documentary on the subject, announced on Tuesday the first day of the impeachment trial that it would release news ” investigation series “on Biden. spent in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian political leaders interviewed in the program insist that the bet of Biden-Burisma was a ploy to get rich quickly that the Ukrainian people find transparent and corrupt,” said the announcement.

The NAO describes the show as beginning with the 2014 EuroMaidan revolution in Ukraine or, more specifically, with the massacre of more than 100 protesters at the end of the revolution.

According to the description, the revolution made Biden “the American viceroy of Ukraine”.

“As a result, her son Hunter became fabulously wealthy from the country’s corrupt gas company, Burisma Holdings,” said the statement.

There is no evidence to support the proposition that the position of Hunter Biden on the board of directors of Burisma would have affected Joe Biden’s activities as vice president. Thursday, officials of the house’s removal targeted the theory, attempting to dismantle it preemptively before President Trump’s defense team could offer it as an alternative narrative.

What nobody could explain, apparently, was the idea that the campaign to extract dirt from Ukraine would continue unabated.