MEANWHILE: Senate interviews IRS whistleblower

Senate investigators have questioned a whistleblower in recent weeks who is reporting wrongdoing during the Internal Revenue Service’s mandatory audit of the president and the vice president, the Washington Post reports.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee, two-way, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), interviewed the whistleblower for the transcribed session.

The whistleblower’s existence was first revealed in August 2019 in a file filed by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of its lawsuit to obtain President Trump’s tax returns.

The tipster allegedly alleged that a politically appointed person in the Treasury Department may have attempted to interfere with the agency’s mandatory audit of Trump’s or Mike Pence’s statements.

This is, of course, not the only whistleblower investigation to have taken place in Congress. Report comes on what could be the last day of President Trump’s impeachment trial for allegations that he had extorted Ukraine to announce politically beneficial investigations, a scandal exposed by an intelligence community whistleblower .