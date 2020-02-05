Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles county, according to public health officials

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A local epidemic of measles in five people was confirmed Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, which released a long list of places where the public could be exposed to the virus.

The new outbreak includes four county residents who were exposed to a person described by the health department as an “unimmunized international visitor infectious with measles” while in L.A. county.

The agency said anyone who was unvaccinated or unaware of their immunization status and who visited the sites on the dates and times indicated was at risk of developing measles 7 to 21 days after being exposed.

Those who have had no symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk, said health officials.

The following places were visited during the epidemic:

January 26:

– CVS Pharmacy, 11941, boulevard San Vicente, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

January 27:

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m .;

– Whole Foods, 11737, boul. San Vicente, 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m .;

– CVS Pharmacy, 11941, boul. San Vicente, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Souplantation, 11911, boulevard San Vicente, office 116, from noon to 2.30 p.m.

p.m .; and

– Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 6:45 to 9 p.m.

January 28:

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m .;

– Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m .;

– Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:30 a.m. to noon;

– CVS Pharmacy, 11941, boul. San Vicente, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Andy’s Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, 8:28 p.m. to 11 p.m.

– Kye’s, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 5:45 to 8 p.m .;

– Maca and permanent makeup salon, 1779 Westwood Blvd., from 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

p.m .; and

– Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 6:05 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

January 29:

– Whole Foods, 11737, boul. San Vicente, 9 a.m. to 11:10 a.m .;

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, 9:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m .;

– Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., 1 to 4 p.m .;

– Vicente Foods, 12027, boul. San Vicente, 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m .; and

– United Oil 76 Gas Station, at the office, 1776 Cloverfield Blvd.,

Santa Monica, 8:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

January 30:

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m .;

– CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, 4:20 p.m. to 6:40 p.m .;

– New China Mongolian Barbecue Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd.,

Inglewood, 4:15 to 7:30 p.m .;

– Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

– Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 1/2 Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air, 7:30 am

at 11:30 p.m .; and

– Yogurtland, 11706, boulevard San Vicente, 9:45 p.m. to midnight.

January 31

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m .;

– Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:23 a.m. to noon;

– Buffalo Wild Wings, 6081 Center Drive, Howard Hughes Center, 6:45 am

at 9:15 p.m. and

– Westfield Century City Mall, Nordstrom and Gelson only, 10250

Boulevard Santa Monica, noon to 3:10 p.m.

February 1

– Whole Foods, 11737, boul. San Vicente, from 12:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m .;

– Starbucks, 11707, boul. San Vicente, noon to 2:15 p.m .;

– Kreation Organic Cafe, 11754, boul. San Vicente, 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and

– Acai Nation, 11740 boul. San Vicente, 1:05 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.