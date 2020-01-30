Measurement of the corona virus effect on supply chains

divide

Production supply chains are likely to feel the effects of the corona virus, which is spreading across China and spreading across borders.

With China blocking transportation to and from cities like Wuhan and dozens of airlines canceling international flights to the country, the question arises as to how and with whom trade and production are handled.

It is a “last mile” question that is particularly urgent inside and outside the country and affects any number of industries.

Within the country, as reported by the New York Times, the government has mandated farmers to increase vegetable production and deliver a wide range of foods to the region. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs directive stipulates that supermarkets should be stored in quarantine areas. It is essential to provide Wuhan with food – and ensure that it can work in and after the extension of the lunar holiday in early next month – since it exists as a national transportation hub.

And as a transportation hub, Wuhan is vital for automakers like Honda and Nissan. As another example, the Times reports that Cummins, an American company that manufactures generators and motors, has seven locations in Wuhan and does not know when these locations can be reopened.

Impact on tech supply chains

A strong reverberation is likely to be felt across the Tech Supply Chins. Apple could be one of the more visible companies affected by this, both in its supply chain and in its retail presence. In the technology giant’s call to win earlier this week, CEO Tim Cook said there were suppliers in the Wuhan region and that some retail stores had closed.

“Many of the stores that stay open also have shorter operating hours,” said Cook. The company has alternative sources of components and, according to the CEO, is also working on “mitigation plans to compensate for unexpected production losses.”

The fact that it is not known whether production downtimes occur has led Apple to partially generate a broader sales forecast for the current quarter than in the past.

In other examples of how the supply chain has shifted – and possibly accelerated – Nikkei Asian Review reported that Pegatron, the world’s second largest electronics contract manufacturer, will have new factories in Indonesia and Vietnam by the end of the year.

The trade war may have prompted companies to think about relocating production, and now the supply chain difficulties resulting from the coronavirus crisis can cement these plans and turn them into thinking.

It takes time and money to shift the supply chains. Assuming that meanwhile production, for example by automobile companies, technology companies and the manufacturing industry, is severely affected, there could be warehouse failures, under the same conditions. The idle production in China means an interruption in US production as a whole, which then leads to a loss of revenue.

Cathay Pacific, which is also a major cargo carrier for China and Hong Kong, has announced it will cut flights to mainland China by 50 percent by the end of March. Could this have an impact on the price increases for companies (and their end users) as traffic is also disrupted? With the virus accelerating and expanding, it is difficult to see how consumers around the world may not (ultimately) impact if development continues.

