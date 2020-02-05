CUMBERLAND COUNTY – The district chief of Mechanicsburg announced Wednesday that the district has sent a message to a third-party website that will stop charging fees on behalf of the district after several residents have reported that the fees are from the website Birth dates were raised late.

District manager Roger Ciecierski informed the residents in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the website is not connected to the Mechanicsburg district.

“We have not asked them, nor do we tolerate them to collect payments for us,” said Ciecierski.

According to Ciecierski, third-party websites are not responsible for late fees when residents use them to pay their bills.

“These websites send a check to the community and we’ll credit your account when they arrive,” he said. “The resident is responsible for late fees that are charged to their account.”

Ciecierski pointed out that an area has been set up on the district’s website where residents can pay their sewage and garbage bills directly.

“Because of the problems we had with the third-party website, we told them to stop charging on behalf of the community and to remove all references to the Mechanicsburg community from their website,” said Ciecierski.

