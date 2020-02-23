medal-of-honor-recipients-share-war-tales-to-stimulate-veterans-to-seek-out-help

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — 3 Medal of Honor recipients shared war stories with other veterans to let them know there is assistance out there if they need it.

“No just one comes back again precisely the same from a overcome zone,” explained Gary Littrell, a retired U.S. Military Command sergeant major who served in Vietnam.

Littrell received the Medal of Honor — the optimum U.S. military services decoration for valor over and beyond the phone of obligation in fight. It was Vietnam – April 1970.

“I was an adviser with the Vietnamese Ranger battalion,” recalled Littrell. “We acquired on top rated of a hill and got surrounded by around five,000 North Vietnamese and we went into a four-day, 4-night fight.”

Littrell is credited with conserving the lives of 41 soldiers.

He not too long ago joined two other Medal of Honor recipients at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in downtown Los Angeles for a particular breakfast with other veterans.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley talked about the celebration that attained him the Medal of Honor. It was Vietnam 1969. He remembers making an attempt to shield a boat that experienced turn into disabled.

“I moved my boat to the front and bought hit by a rocket-propelled grenade,” said Kelley. “Detonated about 6 inches from my head…. knocked me for a loop.”

“They assumed I was absent. I listened to on the radio ‘He’s dead.'”

Kelley, though very seriously injured, saved going until eventually they bought the boat set.

U.S. Military Officer Charles Hagemeister was awarded the Medal of Honor in Could 1968. Hagemeister reported he was a medic when his platoon was ambushed in March 1967. As he was attempting to evacuate wounded soldiers, and even though he faced a close-assortment enemy sniper, he killed the sniper, 3 other enemy troopers and moved his fallen comrades to protection.

Hagemeister, Kelley and Littrell shared their “foxhole” activities with other veterans in L.A. and talked about the challenges of mental overall health and PTSD, hoping to support other veterans returning dwelling.

“We are hunting into lowering the selection of suicides,” reported Hagemeister. “We are not able to afford to pay for to get rid of people.”

20 veterans dedicate suicide every single working day in the United States, according to the LA County Section of Armed service and Veterans Affairs.

“Any veteran listening: You can’t struggle it by itself. You can find help out there,” stated Kelley.

“Attain out to the VA and if you know another person owning complications choose them to the VA and get them the enable,” stressed Littrell.

Of the estimated 21 million veterans in the country, virtually 2 million stay in California – extra than any other point out, according to the DMVA.