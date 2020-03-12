Media, demand leaders have “glowing” attitudes about coronavirus

Conservative journalist Rush Limbaugh said on Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show that Democratic Party leaders and the media had “forceful attitudes” about the coronavirus outbreak.

Limbaugh said, “I tell you, friends, it’s me there are so many red flags about things going on here. This coronavirus, all this panic, is not justified. I’m telling you. When I tell you what I told you, This virus is the common cold when I said it was based on the number of cases it is also based on the type of virus it is in. Why do you think it is called COVID-19 is the 19th coronavirus. They are not uncommon. coronaviruses are influenza and respiratory flu viruses. ”

He added: “There’s nothing about it unless it comes from the roaming media panic and the people who react the way they react cannot be blamed for paying little attention to the media. If you read just two or three media headlines one day, pick one, pick two choose three at random, you will think that if you leave the house you have a good chance of dying.And no, but I can’t; in no way do we hear you can’t stop the panic There is no way you can talk about panic in meaning. I wouldn’t even try it. For me, they are just a giant series of question marks and red flags, all this. It’s just the moment, the goal, the ‘attractive, the daring attitudes in the media about it, the shameless attitudes that Democratic leaders have about it.’

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN