Media Falls for fake news supporting Colin Kaepernick signed

News agencies, media commentators and politicians fell for a fake report on Thursday Colin Kaepernick was signed on the boats of New York.

The fake news, which was posted on Twitter by a parody account featuring SportsCenter, claimed that the New York Jets had signed free agent QB Colin Kaepernick to a $ 1/9 million contract and received more than 16,000 likes and 5,000 repetitions a few hours.

It then trampled on many users, including those in the media.

Fox News associate and former DNC president Donna Brazile He replied, “Thank you @nyjets for signing this amazing athlete,” unaware that the news was fake.

Thank you @nyjets for signing this amazing athlete. https://t.co/LNQsAsRnHN

– Donna Brazile (.donnabrazile) April 9, 2020

The local news agency WGHP FOX8 published another article based on the tweet, falsely stating that Kaepernick “is returning to the NFL after the signing of the New York Jets by the general in the team”.

The station later corrected its article to clarify that the news was false.

Other social media users who fell for the fake news included the former mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed, a number of journalists and a candidate for the Democratic Party Congress.

WHOA. Well, this is a great way to get some news and get people to pay attention to football and Jets. Good city for him. Bad franchise-for everyone. Get the popcorn ready. And support for Trump’s incoming sting. https://t.co/4YNYAvsbQ9

– Paul Rieckhoff (aPaulRieckhoff) April 9, 2020

The parody report celebrated its success with the series of follow tweets.

