Media Figures Erupt Above Trump’s Unhinged Fracas On Peter Alexander

NBC White Residence correspondent Peter Alexander garnered unwavering and strong support from colleagues Friday on Twitter just after President Donald Trump blasted him as a “terrible reporter,” which started when Alexander — who seen his concern as a “softball” — asked about Trump’s information to Us residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

White Property correspondents these as ABC News’ Jonathan Karl to CNN’s’ Jim Acosta and lots of much more praised Alexander’s line of problem and called him a “first-level journalist” — which, they stated, he shown Friday inside of the White Dwelling briefing space:

Let us be crystal clear: @PeterAlexander is a to start with-amount journalist and a stand-up male. It is outrageous to use the presidential bully pulpit to bully a journalist like Peter — particularly at a time like this.

— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 20, 2020

“I would say do not be frightened, be vigilant,” @VP Pence suggests, when @PeterAlexander asks him the exact issue: What would you say to Us citizens who are afraid. That appears really uncomplicated.

— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 20, 2020

Discuss about esprit de corps. Great question @PeterAlexander – need to have been a layup for the president to make Individuals truly feel improved. Good for @CeciliaVega for holding it going AND not allowing POTUS off the hook – & @kaitlancollins for calling him out.

— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 20, 2020

Fantastic dilemma Peter! https://t.co/5ZaTokPuKw

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 20, 2020

“I say that you are a terrible reporter,” the president says to @PeterAlexander who asks this very honest issue – what is the presidents message to Individuals who are worried.

— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 20, 2020

Trump assaults @PeterAlexander throughout the #coronavirus press meeting. Then says, “This is time to come alongside one another.” He adds, “When individuals are dishonest, they definitely harm our country.”

Alexander is a strong reporter, and Trump does not point out this:https://t.co/bvEvjTxHTf

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 20, 2020

Appropriate now is not the time to attack the press. So numerous journalists (particularly photographers and videographers) are placing their health and fitness at possibility to include the pandemic about the clock.

And that was not a horrible dilemma, @PeterAlexander.

— Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) March 20, 2020

Questioned to carry out a single of the crucial duties of the presidency — to reassure the American community throughout a disaster — Trump in its place attacked @PeterAlexander, the v superior reporter who requested the (pretty softball) question…

— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) March 20, 2020

Peter Alexander: What do you say to hundreds of thousands of Us residents who are worried right now?

“I say you are a awful reporter,” President Trump states.

(@PeterAlexander is a great reporter)

— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 20, 2020

Would enjoy to know what is likely by the thoughts of Dr. Fauci – who has interacted with the media so generally in his extended job – as he stands future to Trump when the president rips the highly regarded journalist Peter Alexander of NBC Information and the media in general

— Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) March 20, 2020

From my experience at the WH and strategies, @PeterAlexander is the very best of the most effective.

— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) March 20, 2020

.@PeterAlexander is amid the most respected journalists in the White Dwelling press corps. And the point is, Individuals are terrified.

— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 20, 2020

A truthful query by @PeterAlexander that I personally would have requested and have during any time of disaster to any chief at the wheel. Regional, point out or federal. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CllWvmTzgn

— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) March 20, 2020

This is not exactly a tough dilemma. The president begun out improved before this week and has gotten far more combative with reporters accomplishing this for above an hour every day. https://t.co/enHnYe5K2e

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 20, 2020

This was an crucial problem backed by thorough, truthful journalism. Mr. President, please cease currently being triggered by great journalism, it truly is harmful for our country. Perfectly carried out @PeterAlexander https://t.co/6tSi1bus6a

— Anne Most (@anne_most) March 20, 2020

