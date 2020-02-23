[media-muddies-waters-by-masking-bias]

You have possible listened to, go through and talked about the arrest of point out Rep. Dave Nangle, a Lowell Democrat who signifies Chelmsford and Lowell.

Nangle was nabbed by agents from the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division at his Lowell residence.

The choose from Dan Kennedy, associate professor of journalism at Northeastern College (and “nationally recognized media commentator and a common panelist on ‘Beat the Press’ ” according to his Twitter bio) involved this tweet:

“Rep. Nangle is accountable for his own behavior. But this is 1 of the inevitable penalties of bringing casinos to #mapoli,” a reference to Massachusetts politics.

Nangle was indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, 4 counts of lender fraud, nine counts of producing wrong statements to a bank and 5 counts of submitting false tax returns. The scope of the investigation went back to 2014.

Our two big casinos in Springfield and Everett opened in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and even so it would seem like a weird lender-shot to counsel that not-still-even-open gambling facilities were the trigger for allegations of this kind of amazingly prevalent corruption.

Then all over again, they phone him “Professor.”

But this line of convoluted conspiracy-theorizing is not new in remaining wing politics. Liberal activists, grifters and their media pals will run with any wacky theory as lengthy as it confirms their internal narrative of political great fellas and bad men.

All through the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Courtroom justice hearings, the media gave oxygen to legal professional Michael Avenatti’s positively fantastical and lascivious allegations about superior college gang rapes supposedly committed by Kavanaugh. CNN even continued to entertain the idea that Avenatti was a serious presidential contender.

But of program, the media’s preferred theory is the most important a single of all.

Yet another Boston guy, Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC, introduced to air a startling declaration of a drive even much more pernicious than casinos in magically bringing down Democratic politicians: Russia.

“The president is a Russian operative,” O’Donnell exclaimed. “That sounds like the description of a undesirable Hollywood screenplay, but it is true. It is Vladimir Putin’s best accomplishment.”

The point that there is no proof — not 1 shred of evidence — that Russia influenced the result of the 2016 election, media forms have long since abandoned the likelihood that there was something but.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle mentioned unequivocally, Friday, that President Trump’s 2016 win “will endlessly have an asterisk up coming to it mainly because of Russian interference.” She even wondered aloud why Trump wouldn’t “do all the things possible to protect against that from taking place in 2020 so he can have a clean up gain?”

Donald Trump could garner 100% of the well known vote and run the desk on the electoral school and lots of in our hysterical media would not give him a “clean win.”

On “CNN Correct Now,” host Brianna Keilar sounded the alarm on the president’s most up-to-date pardons and commutations declaring that Trump has “granted pardons and clemency to a crew of white collar fraudsters.”

Of course, that is potentially not untrue but it is also a thing of a custom in the White Household. Talk to Marc Rich.

From wild, disconnected theorizing to downright, bare bias, we are not being served perfectly by this media. It would not be so harmful to modern society if supposed journalists would declare their activism and shout their hysteria publicly but whilst they disguise guiding when-legendary and revered news brands they are toxifying our culture.