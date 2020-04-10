Media news has been ravaged by coronavirus pandemics

Business media news was unstable before coronaviruses began to spread nationwide last month. Since then, the economic downturn that put nearly 17 million Americans into work has led to pay cuts, layoffs and shutdowns at many news outlets, including week-to-week deals in Burlington, Vt., And Gannett, the nation’s largest chain. in newspapers.

Finding a sizable audience was not a problem for publishers. Hunger for news in a time of crisis has sent droves of readers many publications. But with business stopping or closing – and no longer wanting or being able to pay for advertising – an important part of the industry’s support system has been cracked.

“Traffic numbers are still way up,” said David Chavern, the president and chief executive of the Media News Network, a trade association representing newspapers in the United States and Canada. “The digital subscriptions are hanging in there.”

He added, “The contraction is brutal and continues.”

Hard data on job losses is not yet available, but Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed.com, said new listings for jobs in the media and communications sector fell 35% in the 60 days before April 3, compared to the same period . last year. The decline in job postings was less drastic, at 24%, suggesting that the pandemic has had a greater effect on the news media industry than on other businesses, Kolko added.

The New York Times has evaluated the pandemic’s impact on newspapers, magazines and digital media companies through interviews with executives, newsroom staff and union leaders nationwide. All told, an estimated 28,000 employees of news media companies in the United States have been laid off, furloughed or seen their reduced pay since reaching the coronavirus.

TAKE A HIT: LAYOFFS AND PAY OFF

amNewYork

Schneps Media, a recently acquired local news publisher from New York and England, has canceled or registered about 30 employees at about 50 community publications in New York City, according to Joshua Schneps, chief executive. The cuts affect 20% of its workforce.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is headed toward profitability this year. Not yet, said the chief executive, Jonah Peretti, in a March 25 memo. The news site and form cut wages in April and May for all US employees making more than $ 40,000. Top executives will have a reduction of 25%, and Peretti will waive his salary until the crisis is over. BuzzFeed is also seeking partners for its operations in Brazil and Germany, and will close those offices if it cannot find kidnappers, a spokesman said.

The Denver Post

The post dismissed 13 employees, including four journalists, on April 3, according to a member of a NewsGuild negotiating committee. The paper also asked all remaining employees to take three weeks of unpaid time from April to July. The post, which did not respond to a request for comment, is owned by MediaNews Group, a company controlled by Alden Global Capital’s hedge fund.

Euclid Media Group

Weekly homeowners in cities such as Cincinnati, Detroit and San Antonio employ about 50 employees and furloughed 7, about 70% to 80% of its employees, by mid-March. “We will do everything we do, one day at a time, and reject our way of this,” said Michael Wagner, the chief operating officer. Euclid’s revenue has flowed quickly because of pandemics related to drops in advertising and the company’s event business.

Gannett

Gannett, publisher of USA Today, The Detroit Free Press and more than 250 other daily newspapers, ordered the majority of its 24,000 employees to take five days off each month without pay in April, May and June, staff memos. revealing, and executives. taking a 25% pay cut. Paul Bascobert, the chief executive, said he would not take his salary until the crisis was over. The NewsGuild, which represents journalists in several Gannett papers, criticized the plan. “Our nation simply cannot afford to furlough or lie to journalists and other news industry employees in this time of crisis,” said the union’s president, Jon Schleuss.

G / O Media

The owner of Gizmodo, Jezebel, Onion and Deadspin puts in 14 people, or less than 5% of its staff, its chief executive, Jim Spanfeller, announced April 3.

Group Nine Media

Dodo’s publishers and Now this puts in about 50 people, or 7% of its workforce, on Tuesday, a spokesman said. Earlier, Group Nine suspended 401 (k) matches, putting leverage on hold, establishing a hiring freeze and executive cut pay 25%. Ben Lerer, the chief executive, will waive his salary for six months.

The Flight Magazine

A magazine genre caught between the trapped airlines and the troubled media industry is at risk of my life. Sky Magazine, which has been stuffed in the backseat of Delta aircraft for a decade, is no more, said Deb Hopp, a spokeswoman for the MSP-C publishing company. Its 16 staff members were placed there. In addition, Alaska Airlines canceled the April and May issues of Alaska Beyond Magazine.

Lee Enterprises

With more than 70 papers, including the Buffalo News and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, this nationality chain has established pay cuts and furloughs for its employees, according to a staff memo from Kevin Mowbray, chief executive. The executives took a 20% pay cut. Lee Enterprises became bigger in January when it bought 31 newspapers for $ 140 million from Berkshire Hathaway, whose chief executive, Warren Buffett, called the newspaper business “toast” last year.

McClatchy

In February, before coronavirus cases escalated sharply in the United States, McClatchy, whose protocols included the Kansas City Star, Miami Herald and the Sacramento Bee, filed for bankruptcy. On Thursday, chief executive Craig Forman said the decline in ads calls for a “leave of absence” for about 120 non-classroom employees – or less than 5% of the workforce, according to a spokesman. In addition, the company puts off four executives, and Forman will take a 50% pay cut.

The plan

Agitated Digital Group folded the Plan, a news site for millennials, and laid off its 24-person staff April 3. The company also cut pay for most employees in its other publications, including Hustle, Nylon and Romper. The plan was vulnerable because it included material “that might not so taste mainstream indicators,” said Leah Finnegan, its former executive editor. He added, “It’s sad that a pandemic has come between us.”

Sports Illustrated

The Sports Illustrated journalist was among the 31 people put off March 30 by Maven, a digital platform and publisher in Seattle. The Maven executive also took a 30% pay cut, James Heckman, the chief executive, said in a staff memo. The company bought Sports Illustrated in October and is set to staff the publication in the summer shortly after the purchase.

The Times Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate

Georges Media, owner of several Louisiana newspapers such as The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate, provided 10% of his 120 newsroom employees in March. Other employees have moved into four-day workweeks. “I forecast the revenue, and it wasn’t a pretty picture,” Judi Terzotis, the publisher said. “I felt I needed to move forward on the curve.”

Media Vice

The private digital and TV studio sets up four-day workweeks for staff members earning more than $ 100,000 for a 90-day period beginning in April, Jesse Angelo, a company vice president, said in a March 30 call. Those earning more than $ 125,000 will see their pay cut to 25%. Employees making between $ 100,000 and $ 125,000 will take a 10% cut. Nancy Dubuc, chief executive, is reducing her salary by 50%.

W

Future Media Group, the publisher of W’s Fashion Magazine, along with Surface and Watch Journal, stopped printing operations and furloughed 30 staff at least until the end of the crisis, chief executive Marc Lotenberg said.

Tribune Publications

The company behind the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily News said Thursday that it would permanently cut people’s earnings of more than $ 67,000 by 2% to 10%. The company is also offering a number of pickups, and employees have until next Friday to decide. Tribune Publications chief executive Terry Jimenez said he would not take his salary for two weeks. Other executives will also take pay cuts. Tribune Publishing, whose major interest is Alden Global Capital, did not respond to a request for comment.

Battle down

American Media

Controlled by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, publisher of the National Enquirer, In Touch and Us Weekly said March 28 that it was cutting the pay of all employees by 23%.

The athletic

This disruption to the traditional sports section, founded in 2016, has cut its executive salaries, a spokeswoman said. With no games to cover (and no travel expenses filed by its approximately 300 editorial staff), this site subscription seeks to preserve the $ 50 million it has brought in during a recent fundraising round.

Count Nast

The increases have been put on hold by fashion publishers, Vanity Fair and New York. A hiring slowdown has also gone into effect. And Condé Nast leaders are considering layoffs for staff members and paying cuts for executives, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. In a March 27 memo, Roger Lynch, the chief executive, acknowledged the difficulties for a company depending on the luxury industry: “Overall, we see a lot of publicity change investments with us in the second half of the year,” he wrote. “Others will reduce or pause costs.”

Dallas morning news

With a Sunday pay circulation of 143,000, the paper was cut pay to newsroom employees between 3% and 17%, its parent company, A.H. Belo, said in a public filing Monday, and executive compensation was down as much as 27%.

Los Angeles Media Co.

Publishers of the San Francisco Examiner and SF Weekly cut hours and paid for many employees and temporarily stopped altogether by printing the print edition. Deborah Petersen, the editor-in-chief, described the situation as an “ironic cruel,” given that, one recent day, the Examiner’s website had its 6,000 times normal traffic.

Vox Media

Publishers Vox, SB Nation, Eaters and the Road – and, since September, New York magazine and its branches online – have not put anyone in, but Jim Bankoff, its chief executive, said in a memo. internal Wednesday that measures could be at the departure “so next week.” The company was usually hiring staff, promising to cut costs and began accepting donations.

Capitalization at peril

Austin Chronicle

The Alt-Weekly Alt-City announced March 20 that it would publish its print edition each week ago. One of the first cases of Texas Capital 23 was confirmed to be a staff member.

The forum

The Forum, a daily owned paper in Fargo, North Dakota, announced that it had stopped publishing print editions Monday and Friday.

India Abroad

This 50-year-old newspaper serving the Native American community has eliminated its print edition, said Suresh Venkatachari, publisher of this New York publication, in a note to readers. Pandemic-related news announcements reality of the decision.

The Newtown Bee

This weekly Connecticut is finishing its print edition, said the publisher, whose family has owned the paper since 1879; its online edition survives. The publication serves the community that was devastated by the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The Plain Dealer

This near-collapse of this revered Cleveland Daily, owned by Advance Publications, resembles the economic downturn. The company puts on 22 of 36 classroom news staff April 3, a move that benefits cleveland.com’s previously-owned, news site whose articles appear on Plain’s Dealer Page. Unlike the Plain dealer, cleveland.com is not a union store. After the layoffs, Advance transferred most of the 14 Plain Dealer Plains journalists to cover the area outside Cleveland. On Friday, 10 of the reporters affected by the jobs lost their jobs after being asked to be laid off, the Plain Dealer editor said. The Plain Dealer News Guild said Advance had “put dedicated journalists in an impossible situation.”

San Diego Magazine

This city magazine, founded in the 1940s, has put up 37 employees – everyone but the accountant – while waiting out the pandemic, said Jim Fitzpatrick, the chief executive and publisher. The May issue is “in the box,” he added, but he’s not sure when he’ll be out.

Seven days

Free Weekly in Burlington, Vermont, whose circulation is limited to that of the daily Burlington Free Press, puts in seven employees, said Paula Routly, the editor and publisher. He hopes to reshuffle them after the crisis.

The stranger

Founded at the peak of the grunge in 1991, the alt-weekly temporarily cut 18 employees, citing what its print editor, Christopher Frizzelle, called a “hellscape of unforeseen economic events.”

Tampa Bay Times

The property of the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit, this Florida daily limits its print edition to two days a week – Wednesday and Sunday – and provides eight-week furlough “for some employees whose work has been affected by the virus effect. it’s about the economy, “a spokesperson said. Furloughs do not apply to newsroom staff. Last month, in a move unrelated to the pandemic, the paper announced 11 layoffs and a 10% pay cut for full-time staff.