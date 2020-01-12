Media ready to defraud pro-life youth

Loading...

In two weeks, thousands of Pro Life teens will gather in the country’s capital to gather to support the unborn on the 47th annual March for Life.

Unfortunately, many people feel uncomfortable with the idea that millennials would raise their voices to resist abortion. The image of young children standing together with signs saying “Choose life” and “Abortion keeps a beating heart” can be disturbing if you are used to the fact that only old white men give women the “right to choose” want to take away.

That is the only explanation I have given for what some people did to a young Catholic student from Kentucky last year when he and his classmates from Covington Catholic High attended the March for Life. While some of them waited for their bus to pick them up, an Indian activist named Nathan Phillips approached him and hit his drum. Some boys responded by singing their school song, while one of them, Nicholas Sandmann, faced Phillips. The boy smiled, although many characterized his expression as a “grin”. The screen shot of that meeting became viral and was used to attack Sandmann as an intolerable, privileged white boy who mocked both ethnic minorities and the “right of a woman to choose.”

Now Sandmann has finally received some justification through a settlement announced this week with CNN, which Sandmann has sued for defamation – and was just one of the many outlets and public figures who shot at the teenager.

One of the most offensive comments was from Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, who incorrectly tweeted: “The boys protested against a woman’s right to choose and shouted” it is not a rape if you enjoy it. “Later she deleted the tweet.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times commented: ‘There are dozens of students who laugh and harrow about the behavior. It will be interesting to see if someone is actually evicted, as officials suggest it is possible, “creating the false impression that the Catholic high school students were the aggressors.

The Washington Post came up with a first story that erroneously claimed that the Catholic students of Covington, some of whom were wearing MAGA hats, were singing “Build that Wall” without any audio or video confirmation.

Some of the worst offenders were affiliated with CNN. Bakari sellers, a regular employee tweeted, “(Sandmann) is a regrettable one. Some people can also be hit in the face. “Reza Aslan, another personality who also appeared on CNN, tackled the theme of attack by tweeting:” Honest question. Have you ever seen a better face than this boy’s? “(Allegedly he only deleted that tweet this past week.) Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, who hosts a CNN show called “Unflitered,” tweeted “Teens in MAGA gear mock an Indian veterinarian in Vietnam.” She later walked back and apologized, but the damage was done.

Because of the exaggerated, under-investigated reactions of many in the public eye, Sandmann and his family were harassed for months. His family had to leave their home for a while, they had death threats and were told not to return to school in the days immediately after the incident. Even a Catholic diocese from Kentucky initially condemned Sandmann.

In response, his family filed a libel case against countless media, including CNN and the Washington Post. CNN settled for an undisclosed amount and the Post case is ongoing.

As a lawyer, I know that settlements are not a legal admission of debt. But as a person who understands that it is natural to defend yourself if you think you are right, I am convinced that CNN thought it would lose where it counts most: the public opinion court.

Journalists can now be heard moaning about attacks on the press. However, I think it is important to investigate those cases in which they themselves are the attackers. This is a.

Based on incomplete facts and a desire to bring the story out as quickly as possible, some very powerful media accused a young boy and created an environment in which he was threatened. I am convinced that this was largely because he was a young white man with philosophical beliefs.

Christine M. Flowers is a syndicate columnist.