[Mediaite is Hiring an Editor]

Mediaite is wanting for an formidable and energetic editor to cover breaking news in politics, media, leisure and every little thing in among. You would be enhancing, reporting and writing all the most up-to-date news from the White Residence to cable information studios in New York making use of all of the resources of digital storytelling: Phrases, online video, photographs, social, book excerpts, you name it. In the close, you are a media critic. You will be go through by all the most vital persons in media and politics.​

If you assume you have what it takes and want to effects the information cycle, then we want to chat to you.

Requirements:

– A concise, and in-depth awareness of the planet of information, politics and media, such as on line personalities, key cable and broadcast networks, foremost columnists, and standard believed-leaders

– Skill to come across concerns effervescent up in the conservative or liberal media earth just before they have been extensively reported​

– A clear comprehending of how Twitter, Fb, person-created information, and viral movies are shaping the news cycle

– Solid news judgment and an eye for underreported content and strategies. Can you uncover the nugget of fascination that no a single else has focused on?

– Means to write an objective news posting at one particular moment, and transition into creating an opinionated column the following

— Means to deal with producing and editing a higher volume of information tales — from breaking information to view parts

Spot:

– New York or Washington centered is desired but not needed.

To Utilize:

– Send us an e-mail (work [email protected]) with your resume and cover letter describing why you are suited for the position. Make sure you involve hyperlinks to content you have penned and edited.