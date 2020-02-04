Medical cannabis users with MS ‘livid’ marijuana are only allowed for ACT

A person with multiple sclerosis is demanding legalization of cannabis across Australia. She claims that restricting the ability to own and grow the plant to ACT residents is a slap in the face for medical consumers across the country.

Lee Brooks said he was furious that ACT residents could legally own up to 50 grams of cannabis and grow two plants while relying on unreliable and expensive medical prescriptions or face prison terms for growing his own medicine in NSW.

“I am absolutely angry that I have an incurable disease that can be treated with medical cannabis, and while people (from the ACT) can grow their own, I go to prison if I do,” he said to nine. com.au.

Lee Brooks is furious with Australia’s different laws regarding legal cannabis. (Supplied)

The 43-year-old worked for more than 20 years in the finance department of Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank before being retired because of multiple sclerosis and forced to receive a disability pension.

He said he was aware of the benefits of cannabis for treating MS and was pleased that his condition had been approved under the NSW guidelines, but acknowledged that the process was anything but easy.

“I asked my family doctor about a script, and although he believed the benefits, he admitted that he had no idea how to do it,” he said.

“Then I spoke to two other family doctors who also admitted that they didn’t know how to prescribe it.

“I spoke to my neurologist who said he would not prescribe it personally because he felt there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate its benefits.”

Later, Mr. Brooks was referred to a doctor at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital who, after a $ 200 consultation, agreed that medical cannabis could help treat his multiple sclerosis and recommend the treatment to his family doctor.

Medical cannabis has been widely used in Canada and parts of the United States for some time. (Getty)

Over two and a half years after the trial started, he finally received a medical cannabis script to determine that it was extremely expensive compared to the prices he had received illegally.

“The price of my 50 ml bottle is $ 495. If I did that on the black market, $ 495 would put me over an ounce of cannabis from which a liter of medicinal cannabis oil could be extracted,” he said ,

“I have no choice if I want to avoid the prison, so I paid in advance and received the script four days later.”

Mr. Brooks said the situation continued to deteriorate when he picked up his next script.

“(My chemist) told me that the company no longer has my prescription in stock, but it will be available in three months,” he said.

“Even if it wasn’t going to be ready for three months, I still had to pay in advance.

He said he has since been able to provide the same screenplay for $ 215, which is only slightly more manageable for someone with a disability pension.

“Medical cannabis is expensive no matter what drugstore and script you get,” he said.

“I and others like me should grow our own because the process of the state system has already proven that it is not reliable.”

Canberra residents can grow up to four plants in their home. (AAP)

AMENDMENT OF THE LAW IN CANBERRA

On January 31, new laws began in the capital in September that allowed Canberrans over the age of 18 to use marijuana in their own home, own up to 50 grams of dried cannabis, and grow two plants.

A maximum of four plants can be planted per household, while hydroponic systems are still illegal.

The new laws do not decriminalize the sale and trade of cannabis, which is illegal under both federal and territorial law. Drug use laws also remain in place.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Commonwealth would not intervene to overturn the law.

“I’ve always been a federalist and states will make their own decisions based on their own priorities,” he told the National Press Club.