Medical Commission says White House effectiveness of homemade masks is “inconclusive”

Physicians at the Infectious Diseases Panel at the National Academy of Sciences say that evidence of how effective a homemade mask is in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus is not “ conclusive, ” and requires further study. I told the White House that there was. Wednesday letter.

The research note requested by the White House comes from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that masks, including homemade masks, be made publicly available. It is better to wear a mask to prevent the infection than to prevent an infected individual from spreading the virus without your knowledge.

Little research has been done on the effectiveness of homemade masks, and the emerging infectious disease standing committee physicians and 21st century health threats told the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau. And limited laboratory tests performed show that homemade masks are not as effective as medical grade masks.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

The committee was asked to find out if homemade facial covers could prevent infected people who were asymptomatic or presymptomatic from spreading the disease. Dr. Rich Besser, one of the experts who wrote this memo, explained that little research has been done on how effective homemade face coverings can be in preventing aerosol spread. Much longer than the large, heavy droplets produced by coughing and sneezing. He said these small aerosol particles could spread asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections.

“The question was whether the cloth masks would protect during that early period, especially if they would protect from these aerosols, these small particles,” Besser told CBS News. “So we were asked to see the scientific evidence for this, and our conclusion is, indeed, it’s not conclusive. People wear in the course of their typical activities No studies have looked at hand-made cloth masks, so the only thing we could actually see was the laboratory data, which showed different levels of these breathing droplets, these large particles There was evidence of protection, which depended on the material of the material, but there was little to show value Our conclusion is that the degree of protection depends on how the mask is made, what Or how people use the mask. ”

Besser and his co-author, Dr. Baruchfischhof, a handful of laboratory experiments, have found that particles have penetrated significantly through homemade masks. A 2010 study by Rengasamy, cited in a research note, found that five common household materials used as masks [sweatshirts, T-shirts, towels, scarves, and fabric masks] had a filter penetration of 40-90%. It turned out to be. This means that 40-90% of the particles have still passed through the makeshift mask.

“The authors concluded that common textile materials may provide a low level of protection against new particles, including the size range of virus-containing particles in breath,” Besser and Fischhof said. The memo stated.

Another experiment by a British physician cited in this paper tested the effectiveness of three different masks in reducing emissions from simulations that produced “expiration”. In that experiment, the cloth mask was a surgical mask that reduced emitted particles, or “ leakage, ” by half, and an N95 equivalent mask that reduced emitted particles by about two-thirds. In comparison, it has decreased by only one fifth.

“Our findings suggest that homemade masks should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but are better than not protecting them.” The 2013 study concluded.

Overall, physicians wrote in their notes that “the evidence available on the extent to which homemade cloth masks may limit the spread of the infection from wearer to others” is inconclusive. In addition, research notes say it is unclear whether face covers remind people to implement other safeguards, including social distance, or make people more happy and comfortable interacting. But this is a negative effect.

Just last week, the CDC issued guidance that encourages Americans to wear masks, including homemade masks, to the public. General surgeon Jerome Adams filmed his own video showing how Americans can create their own homemade face covering.

“It is important to emphasize that maintaining a six-foot social distance is still important to slow the spread of the virus,” the CDC said on its website. “ The CDC further promotes the use of simple cloth surface covers to slow the spread of the virus, prevent it from being infected by the virus, and prevent people who do not know the virus from transmitting to others. Advise: The surface cover of a cloth made from household items or made at home can use low cost common materials as an additional voluntary sanitation measure. “

A note to the White House says that further investigation is needed.

“In areas where community-based infections are widespread, additional research suggests that, in light of the current Center for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] recommendations for wearing cloth covers in public places, You need to make a mask and investigate your ability to communicate. “

Mr Besser warned that the use of face covering is a complement to social distance and other mitigation measures, not a replacement.

“It is very important that the recommendations for the mask not fall below the key recommendations for social distance, hand washing, attempts to limit contact with the face, and the importance of those measures,” Besser said. .

. [TagsToTranslate] Center for Disease Management