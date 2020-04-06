Medical giants share a ventilator design. Is there any change?

Medical device maker Medtronic has reinforced an unusual offer last week as the United States faces a significant shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients: it shares ventilator technology, and every company Makes it possible to manufacture

It was a bold gesture during the crisis, especially for giants that are used to protecting intellectual property. Medtronic also states that it has already received numerous requests for ventilator design.

The company’s decision to open its technology could help mitigate the shortage of ventilators and even provide a model to increase the production of other medical supplies in times of crisis. However, experts note that such results are far from certain, especially in light of the license that Medtronic is using to share ventilators.

What Medtronic offers

Founded in 1949 and based in Minneapolis, Medtronic manufactures a wide range of products, from pacemakers to insulin pumps, and operates in 140 countries. One of the reasons the company was announced last week that it was told that it “ shares ventilation design specifications to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production ” is due to the company’s pure scale is.

In fact, this has allowed Medtronic to share blueprints, circuit board drawings, source code files, and CAD software designs for one of the ventilator models. To access all of this, companies must register on the Medtronic website and agree to the terms of the “Permitted License”.

According to Brian Love, a professor of law at Santa Clara University specializing in intellectual property, the license in question is reminiscent of that used to distribute open source software. He specifically points out the “changes” section of Medtronic’s license. In this section, if you create a ventilator based on a company design, you must distribute it with the same license.

In theory, this means that people who decide to use Medtronic technology cannot, at least for now, turn and force their customers to pay intellectual property royalties. You.

According to Richard Gold, the authority on McGill University’s innovation policy, a potential issue with a Medtronic license is that it will only take effect until October 2024 or whenever the World Health Organization declares the pandemic ending.

Gold says this means that some companies may be reluctant to start producing ventilators because the license is short-lived. However, he added, companies that want to enter the ventilator space only during the crisis will find the license useful.

Gold also said that it was unclear in the announcement whether Medtronic shared all or only some of the design and data. The company did not answer any questions about that.

Overall, Gold described the license as “positive but vague” to prevent users using Medtronic’s technology from claiming intellectual property royalties after the ventilator license expired. It should be written.

“ My impression is that the senior VP has decided to make technology available as part of the company’s proper responsibilities and then went to a lawyer to take the situation into account and overprotected the company, making the gesture effective. I feel it’s gone, it was gold. “

Tesla’s precedent and early response

In 2014, Santa Clara professor Rab announced the release of its patent in 2014, comparing the Medtronic initiative to a similar gesture by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. That initiative, which Mask said no one would sue for Tesla using the technology, provided a wave of advertising to the company. However, from the perspective of other companies that have adopted this technology, there seems to be no long-term impact, says Love.

But in the case of Medtronic, it seems that the company’s “permissible license” proposal is already affecting the real world.

“To date, more than 50,000 IP downloads per day have been associated with the PB560 [ventilator],” said Med Petronic spokeswoman Ben Petock to the Fortune newspaper. Told.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on Thursday that two Minnesota medical manufacturers were studying Medtronic design with the intent of building respirators. And a few days ago Elon Musk confirmed that he was negotiating with Medtronic to produce the product.

Although the Medtronic initiative seems to have a promising start, other companies have stated that they want the company to further promote technology sharing. Charles Duane, a patent expert at ThinkTank R Street Institute, said Medtronic wants to contribute not only blueprints but also brain power to open source initiatives, following the examples of high-tech companies like IBM and Microsoft.

“It will be more important in my mind as Medtronic becomes available to engineering teams as well as existing designs and contributes to many open source ventilator projects currently in progress.” Says Duan.

