Medical journal report that a woman without symptoms spread the corona virus in Germany was wrong

Can the coronavirus (2019-nCOV) be spread by people without symptoms?

It is a controversial question since a case report in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) last week claimed that a woman who was “asymptomatic” was causing a chain of infections near Munich.

It was a surprising observation because coronaviruses are thought to be spread primarily by people who are already sick, by droplets generated by coughing and sneezing.

According to the original report, the woman did not show symptoms until later.

“During her stay, she had been healthy without any signs or symptoms of infection, but had fallen ill on her flight back to China,” the authors wrote.

Because the report was published in one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, it prompted questions about how to manage people exposed to the virus.

But the report was wrong.

The case study was based on erroneous information because the original authors did not speak directly to the patient, according to a news report in the journal Science.

The NEJM report was signed by 17 doctors from various German hospitals and research institutes. The Science article quotes an author, Michael Hoelscher from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich Medical Center, who said the information about the asymptomatic visitor came from infected German patients.

Since then, German health officials have spoken directly with the woman from Shanghai. She said she felt sick when she met German colleagues in the Munich area.

The woman had “mild, non-specific symptoms” while she was in Germany and was taking medication to reduce fever, said Marieke Degen, a spokesperson for the German public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), in an email to CBC News.

So far, at least 10 German people, including two children, have coronavirus (2019-nCOV) infections associated with that business meeting at the Webasto automotive supply company two weeks ago.

Quoted a lot

The original NEJM report was quoted by prominent public health officials who made decisions about how to deal with people potentially exposed to the virus.

On Friday, the American Centers For Disease Control (CDC) held a press conference to outline the quarantine plan for Americans who had flown home from China.

“Although we still do not have a complete picture and we cannot predict how this situation will take place in the US, the current situation, the current scenario, is a cause for concern,” said CDC spokesperson Dr. Nancy Messonnier, citing to the NEJM report.

Despite that first report, experts in the field of infectious diseases insisted that the majority of the risk of infection comes from people who cough and sneeze and already feel sick.

Asymptomatic versus ‘subclinical’

Nevertheless, the case study raised questions.

“Many of us were open-minded about the possibility of asymptomatic transmission, but many of us also believe that it is simply more likely that symptomatic people would transmit the infection,” Dr. said. Isaac Bogoch, physician for infectious diseases at the University Health in Toronto. Network.

The issue of asymptomatic spread is still controversial, although this prominent case study was wrong.

There are indications that people can get infected and show no symptoms. And there are people who have a mild illness and may not seek medical help, but can still spread the virus, Bogoch said.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease doctor at the University Health Network of Toronto, says that mistakes are happening, but it is important to be accurate when describing conditions such as “asymptomatic” disease. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

Bogoch prefers the term subclinical. “These are people with a range of symptoms ranging from zero to overt symptoms, but the symptoms are not severe enough to seek medical attention.”

Subclinical infections are important because there is a risk that people who are still good enough to go to work and circulate in the community will direct the epidemic, he said.

“Errors happen”

Scientists and medical journals around the world have committed to sharing fast and open information about the corona virus during this epidemic to help control and treat the disease. But that fast lead time increases the risk of errors.

“We do everything we can to make as much information as possible available as quickly as possible, but we must of course also be careful,” says Bogoch.

“Errors happen. Just acknowledge and correct the errors.”

So far, the NEJM has not withdrawn the article.

“We are working on it, but we are not yet able to make a statement or answer additional questions,” CBC News magazine said in an email.