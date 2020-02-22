[Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police say cannabis crooks pulled off two break-ins at Trulieve Medical Marijuana dispensaries overnight – one of them at 4: 20.

According to police, three crooks hit the location at 645 Bayway Boulevard on Clearwater Beach at 3: 43 a.m. They spent six minutes at that location and then drove to the dispensary at 24639 U.S. Highway 19, just south of the Countryside Mall.

They arrived at that location at 4: 20 am.

Lt. Michael Walek with the Clearwater Police Department says it appears the men know what they are doing. One man sits in the getaway car while the other two take everything they can get their hands on in a short period of time.

“Definitely organized, they knew what they were doing, they knew what they were targeting,” Lt. Walek said. “They entered through a back window and ransacked the business.”

Clearwater police released surveillance video from outside and inside the second location.

The video shows a newer model black Chevrolet Camaro pull up. Two men get out and break into the building. Then the men are pictured inside a stock room, stocking up.

Walek says there have been a total of five such dispensary break-ins statewide and one attempted break-in in Lakeland. They believe the break-ins are connected.

8 On Your Side has reached out to Trulieve for comment. We have not yet received a response.

