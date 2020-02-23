medical-professional-who-spin-off-evaluation:-gallifrey:-time-war:-mom-tongue

What happened to Leela? That is a important question in Health practitioner Who spin-off Gallifrey: Time War that Mom Tongue lastly answers.

The first volume of Gallifrey: Time War founded the new period of the extensive-running Health care provider Who spin-off in a major way. Many key people were penned out of the series in specifically extraordinary approaches. One particular of which was Leela, who was jettisoned into the time vortex by the Learn. We never ever realized what happened to her. Until now.

Mother Tongue is a substantial story. Not just for this box established, or even for Gallifrey, but for Leela, way too. Not only do we uncover out particularly how she survived her destiny. But we also obtain out what she’s like as a mom. As a outcome, this episode explores a facet to Leela that we have never noticed before, not in Gallifrey or in any other sequence.

What definitely helps to draw us into the episode is how both equally the viewers and Leela herself are supplied snapshots of her daily life with her son, Sholan. So as she learns about her life on this world and the son she scarcely understands, we also become far more emotionally invested, way too. Which will allow the tale to provide some actually gut-wrenching moments…

Photograph: (L to R) Maxine Evans (Renucha), Sam Hallion (Sholan), Louise Jameson (Leela), Will Kirk (Kraumer) and Sarah Douglas (Drah) star in Mother Tongue.

Picture Courtesy Significant Finish Productions

A persuasive general performance

The story that Mom Tongue explores is a dark one particular, but writer Helen Goldwyn handles it brilliantly. This is the very first time she’s published for Gallifrey, but the episode she gives us is both of those daring and highly effective. There are some times that are hard to pay attention to in the best doable perception, and Goldwyn goes even more than a large amount of writers would dare to.

On leading of that, we get a excellent general performance from Louise Jameson. She’s been playing Leela for in excess of 4 decades, and is aware the character the two within and out. In this episode, she portrays both equally the strongest and most vulnerable factors of the character, and provides us a person of her very best performances in the function.

Mother Tongue is a further amazing episode of Gallifrey, and a amazing piece of drama in its possess ideal. A deeper glimpse at a significant character in the Doctor Who universe, it is probably 1 of Gallifrey‘s most emotional episodes. Following a gap of two many years, Leela’s return has surely been really worth the wait around.

Are you happy that Leela has ultimately returned in Gallifrey? Are you a fan of the previous companion? What’s your beloved functionality from Louise Jameson in the function? Let us know in the responses beneath.