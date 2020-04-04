Medical screening in Egypt’s main cancer center is positive for coronaviruses

KIRO >> At least 17 medical doctors in Egypt’s main cancer hospital have been isolated following positive tests for coronaviruses, authorities said today, raising fears the pandemic could smell on health facilities in the world’s most populous Arab countries the.

Egypt has reported around 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 deaths from the global pandemic. Authorities closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a night curfew to prevent the virus from spreading among the population of 100 million, one-fifth of whom live in the densely populated capital, Cairo.

Dr. Hatem Abu el-Kassem, director of the National Cancer Institute, said that three doctors and 12 nurses tested positive for the virus. He said all other health workers at the facility, affiliated with Cairo University, and treat hundreds of cancer patients daily, would be tested. The university later said a total of 17 health workers tested positive.

The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with the only emergency ward remaining open.

Several doctors took to social media to criticize the institute’s leadership for not taking restrictive measures earlier.

Maggie Mousa, an anesthesiologist at the institute, tweeted that one of her close friends was infected. He accused officials of mismanagement and negligence for not imposing restrictions after the first case was detected more than a week ago.

“They have refused to take any measures to protect it and isolate the institute,” he said.

Cairo University said it had set up a mission to obtain information to investigate what measures the institute had taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, which recovers within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause serious illness or death, particularly in older patients or people with underlying health problems, including cancer patients.

More than one million people have been infected worldwide and more than 50,000 have died of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. More than 200,000 were recovered, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported a spike in cases on Friday, with 120 new infections and eight deaths, its highest one-day count since the first case was reported in February.

The government has not yet imposed the kind of total total shutdown seen in other countries in the region, but officials said there are plans for stricter measures if needed.

The worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East is in Iran, where the Ministry of Health on Saturday reported another 158 deaths. Which brings the overall number of fatalities to 3,452, amid 55,743 cases confirmed. Ministry of Health spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said more than 4,000 patients are in serious condition.