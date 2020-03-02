[meek-mill-turns-up-to-opera-tunes:-“on-some-other-s**t”]

As noticed on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom
Maybach Audio Group’s Meek Mill is wondering exterior the box. The hip-hop star went online this week to share footage of himself driving around to opera-style tunes.
On Monday, Meek Mill lit up his Instagram site with the have to-see information. In the clip, he’s driving about in a Rolls-Royce Wraith turning up with his buddies.
“We just on some other sh*t….”
Very last 7 days, Meek advised enthusiasts to seem forward to his new album. The Philadelphia indigenous promised to quickly conclusion a streak of wack songs.
“Especially immediately after my album drop”
A couple days back, West Coastline rapper Activity went to Twitter to voice his viewpoint on the Internet’s impact on earning poor songs seem superior. He didn’t maintain back again on calling out bad tunes.
Not long ago, Meek permit followers know he’s quietly putting jointly big studio periods. The Dreamchasers boss shared footage of himself in a recording session.
“Ns far better depend their days. #RIPPopSmoke”