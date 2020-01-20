Meet 31-year-old Mareena Snowden, the first black woman to earn a doctorate. in nuclear technology from MIT

Mareena Robinson Snowden made history as the first black woman to receive a doctorate. in nuclear technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Snowden never dreamed of a career in STEM as a child.

“Engineering was definitely not something I was passionate about when I was young,” she said in an interview with CNBC Make It. Snowden was just the opposite. “I think my earliest memories of math and science were clearly like nervousness and fear and just a kind of general fear of the subject.”

Snowden would finally shake off the fear thanks to her math and physics teachers who were interested in her and helped to expand her interest beyond English and history – subjects she loves.

“I had the idea that I was not good at math and they somehow helped me get rid of this mindset,” she said, adding, “They showed me that it was more of a growth situation, that you were apt for it can develop and you can develop a skill. It’s like a muscle and you have to work for it. ‘

In 2015, according to the American Physical Society, just over 2% of undergraduate degrees in physics were earned by African Americans. African Americans make up nearly 15% of the population of the United States. Nevertheless, around 5% of the Ph.D. African Americans were recipients in the United States, and less than 1% of doctoral students were awarded to African American women.

When Snowden, who grew up in Miami, was in 12th grade and was studying physics, she and her father were introduced to a person who worked in the physics department of Florida A&M University, CNBC reported. At the time, she said, she was considering college and decided to go to campus.

Photo credit: Mareena Robinson Snowden

“We went up there and it was incredible,” said Snowden. “You treated me like a soccer player who was hired. They took me to the scholarship office and knew nothing about me at the time. They only knew that I was a student who was open to the opportunity to graduate in physics. “

Snowden’s journey to become the first black woman to be one

Ph.D. at MIT was the highlight of an 11-year post-secondary course.

Snowden was reportedly introduced to nuclear engineering while studying at MIT’s summer research program. After completing her undergraduate studies, she applied to eight schools for a degree and was recognized by the MIT’s nuclear engineering program.

Snowden became the first black woman on June 8, 2018

Ph.D. in nuclear technology from the decorated university.

“Thankful for every part of this experience – ups and downs,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everyone who supported me and everyone who didn’t. Thank you for a praying family, a husband who took this challenge as his own, sisters who reminded me at every stage of how powerful I am, friends, that inspired me to fight harder. Thank you for the professors who fought for and against me. Every experience on this journey was necessary and I am better for it. “

Snowden also spoke to Blavity about her achievements, saying she only found out because I was looking for a mentor to connect with to find out what my next steps would be.

She added: “Speaking to the administration in my department, they said to me:” Our records don’t show anyone, so you will appear to be the first. ‘

After Snowden started her program at M.I.T. she finished one

Community with the National Nuclear Security Administration. And she is in

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on atom

Security, including political research and writing about nuclear weapons.

“It’s exciting to be a researcher working on something that people are thinking about, something with real implications,” said Snowden. “I try to understand how policy makers and negotiators think, explore current nuclear challenges, and then develop technical frameworks to address the world as it is.”