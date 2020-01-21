This year, we were lucky enough to have a draft in the art world talking on Grit Daily Live! Miami Summit. Alexis Hubshman is a prominent figure in the art world and an accessory in Miami’s Art Basel. As president of SCOPE Art Fair, Hubshman travels the world and crosses art to cultivate amazing choices for SCOPE exhibitions.

SCOPE Art exhibition: A resource for the art world

Scope The Art Fair is held annually at three major art destinations, New York Miami and Basel, Switzerland under the Art Basel brand. The exhibition has developed a shining reputation for displaying and forthcoming talent and for displaying new trends correctly as they are attracted. Hubshman and his team have done a stellar job as curators, making SCOPE a top barometer for the global art scene.

As with any culture, connection and cooperation are paramount. That is why Hubshman SCOPE Art Fair models are a source of creativity. Supporting artists from different media and galleries, Hubshman created a network to develop entrepreneurship and creativity.

Alexis Hubshman is always innovative

The art industry is unstable. To maintain longevity, a team must keep its finger on the pulse of the stage. To stand out from the pack, they have to bring something new to the table. SCOPE Art Fair achieves both of these high duties.

Hubshman was able to succeed in the industry by staying private and maintaining personal contact. While the rest of the art world has suffered in recent years, especially corporate entities, SCOPE has not. Hubshman’s personal reputation for consistency as a flavor producer has kept them in the spotlight.

Another factor contributing to the continued success of the Art Exhibition is the innovative ways of hosting galleries. SCOPE has created an electronic management system that allows galleries to customize the way their works are exhibited. The revolutionary system also streamlines the way galleries are assembled from around the world.

Hubshman on South Beach

SCOPE Art Fair has been the basis for Art Basel: Miami. This previous season marks the 19th edition of the exhibition at South Beach. Hubshman has been recognized for his work in Miami art by the Miami Beach City Commission.

In an interview with Art & Object, Hubshman noted the significant change in the city that not only saw, but played a role. She said: “I have watched a city on its heels become culturally constructed in one of its most creative capitals in the world in December. With tons of new museums and events hosted by internationally renowned galleries and collectors, Miami has benefited and contributed to an excellent platform for all of us. “

Hubshman is absolutely right. The city has been through many cultural revivals in recent years. It was the influx of the fashion industry in the 1980s that gave the images of Miami Vice. There have also been significant developments in the music industry with the success of the Winter Music Conference.

The development and evolution of the visual arts scene was another key group in the transformation of Miami from a major port city to the cultural hub it is today. Architectural developments in recent decades have helped to facilitate the transition.

SCOPE OF APPLICATION 20/20

March 5-8, 2020 he will return to SCOPE Art Fair in his hometown to celebrate his 20th edition. This will be an event that cannot be missed for our artistically oriented readers based in New York. The event will take place in the beautiful Manhattan Chelsea area at the Metropolitan Pavilion. SCOPE NY will host 60 international exhibitors who will add to SCOPE’s history as innovative and innovative. Tickets are now available through eventbrite and the SCOPE website.