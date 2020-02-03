Meet Baby Nut: Mr Peanut reincarnates in the Super Bowl ad stunt

Mr. Peanut is back. Are you surprised?

In what could become a case study of the dangers of the Super Bowl marketing stunts, Planters teased his Super Bowl ad almost two weeks before the game, releasing a teaser for his Super Bowl ad which showed that his mascot of Mr. Peanut seemed to be killed.

Mr. Peanut’s “death” went viral on Twitter. But when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, the marketing coup suddenly seemed unresponsive, so Planters suspended pre-game advertising.

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the answers and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… the slightly nutty suggestions are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht

The Super Bowl publicity was relatively harmless, with baby Mr. Peanut appearing at the funeral, but the pre-game shot is probably what people will remember.

