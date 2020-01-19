Meet & # 39; Bad Luck Chuck & # 39 ;, the Chiefs fan decided not to curse the Kansas City Super Bowl recording – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2edb8c219758d87d8396f43443b2afe011%

He may have left the game, but he never stopped believing.

Longtime Chiefs fan Charles Penn (also known by his new nickname, “Bad Luck Chuck, quot;) believed he had cursed Kansas City in his bad start in Sunday’s AFC division game against the Texans, despite spending $ 258 on had issued a ticket, Penn decided to leave so that his favorite team could return to normal.

Penn, a 31-year-old mail clerk from Missouri, tweeted a video about himself who left Arrowhead Stadium in the first quarter, while Kansas City lost 21-0.

“I’m leaving here so we can start the second half of the comeback,” Penn tweets. “I have to go, man. It’s the only hope.”

In his absence, Kansas City scored 42 unanswered points and beat Houston with 20 points in one of the greatest returns in NFL history.

Needless to say Penn’s video went viral, now he has up to 1.3 million views on Twitter and immediately became a hero when Chiefs fans celebrated his sacrifice.

During the press conference after the Patrick Mahomes game, the quarterback was asked if he had anything to say to Penn.

“Watch the next game at home,” laughed Mahomes.

Mahomes then shared his thanks for Penn on Twitter.

I appreciate you doing the best for the Kingdom! 😂😂😂

– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 13, 2020

Penn told the Kansas City Star that he attended the last three losses of the Bosses, including last year’s AFC championship against the Patriots. He plans to listen to Mahomes’ words and watch Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Titans from home, and it seems that he is being rewarded for his decision.

One of the sponsors of Mahomes, Head & Shoulders, offered to give Penn the “definitive,” boss party.

Penn’s new fame has also led to calls from producers of “The Ellen Degeneres Show, quot; and” Sunday NFL Countdown, quot; ask to come to the shows. His follow-up on Twitter is up to 6,000 (and counts) from 1,300 before the competition. And he told the star that donations to his Venmo and Apple Cash accounts have doubled the price he paid for the ticket.

Penn’s story shows that bad luck can sometimes be a bit of luck.