Meet Cast of Married at First Vision: Couples’ Cam Spinoff

Marrying at First Vision has a spinoff that avoids it.

Lifetime Announce Married at First Vision: Couples’ Cam, a new series of high-profile and low-key marriages Married to the First Couples from across 10 seasons. The event will follow the couple in real time and will use mounted cameras, daily cameras and group chats, as well as additional footage captured by the couple.

According to Lifetime, the new series will feature intimate moments in the couple’s life, including the birth of a baby and other highlights. Find a show to bring a couple closer together to discuss their hopes, dreams and future.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with this couple when they were at MAFS and in an unprecedented time, Married at First Vision: Cam Couples now allow us to continue to provide intimate access to this couple as their relationship continues to grow, even after their seasons end, ” Gena McCarthy, executive vice president of development and programming at Lifetime and head of programming at FYI, said in a statement. “With all the uncertainty we all face and the need to change our production practices, we are thrilled to announce this special and exciting new series to give our fans more of what they love.”

Meet the returning couple below.

The six-episode series premieres May 20 at 8 p.m. in Lifetime. The New episode of Married in the First Look of season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Lifetime.