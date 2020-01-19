Meet Elizabeth Acevedo, the first color writer to win the Carnegie Medal

Dominican-American writer Elizabeth Acevedo was the first colored person to write history and win the Carnegie medal.

The Carnegie Medal is a British literary award that annually awards an outstanding new English language book for children or young adults. It is assigned to the author by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP).

With a story

from 1936, the Carnegie

Arthur Ransome, CS Lewis, and Neil Gaiman boasts among his medal

former winners.

As the daughter of Dominican immigrants, Acevedo won the medal for her debut novel The Poet X – a novel about Xiomara that joins her school in Harlem’s Slam Poetry Club to understand her mother’s religion and her relationship with the world.

“Xiomara

Batista feels unheard and cannot hide in her neighborhood in Harlem. Since

Her body grew in curves, she learned to let go of her fists and anger

speech.

“But Xiomara

She has a lot to say and she pours up all her frustration and passion

the pages of a leather notebook that may recite words to itself

Prayers – especially after discovering feelings for a boy in her organic class

Aman, about whom her family cannot know, ”wrote Acevedo’s website.

Acevedo’s encounter with one of her students when she was an eighth grade English teacher in Maryland would be the driving force behind the story-making novel. It was reported that the student with her name would not read any of the books on offer.

Why? “None of

These books are about us, ”said Katherine.

“That was a

Girl who physically seemed to take up so much space, but felt that she had to be

She was withdrawn and afraid of crossing the borders, ”the quoted

Guardians say.

“Your body takes

If you draw so much attention, it will be easy to forget all the things she thinks.

Things she won’t say. I really wanted to be close to these feelings and the show

the everyday magic and beauty that silent people can carry. “

In her

Acceptance, Acevedo recognized as Katherine’s refusal to read anything from

The books and the explanation she gave challenged her.

“I felt like

This student had given me a challenge, or at least permission to write a story

about young people who take up space, who don’t make themselves small, who

Learn the power of your own words, ”she said in her acceptance speech.

Acevedo, who is no longer a teacher, told Hip Latina in May: “I am writing for us. I write so that we present ourselves with tenderness, nuance, ferocity and unshakable honesty. “

“I hope

young Latinx readers, especially if they are Afro-Latinx, see that they are

may the heroes be, they may live loud and colorful and

with her whole self. I hope you know that you are seen and loved and that it is me

cheer and cheer on their triumphs. “

Acevedo wins

two years after the award initiated an independent review of its history

lack of racial diversity, after the general anger over The Guardian, the completely white longlists with 20 books from 2017

Reports.

Acevedos

The second novel, With the Fire on High, appeared in May and

It focuses on the life of Emoni Santiago, who became pregnant during her first year of life

Years.

When asked by Hip Latina how her identity as a daughter of Dominican immigrants shaped her writing, Acevedo replied that she had no other basis for comparing my identity other than my own upbringing, but I think what it is ultimately To be my parents’ child This draws my attention to the different ways in which we can tell stories. “

“The jokes and

Puzzles and fairy tales that I grew up with at home are intertwined with hip-hop,

First generation hood stories of the world in which I live outside the home. My

Writing is a homage and hopefully an uplift to the many crossings I have

Body houses, ”she added.