Meet Hulk, a North Carolina puppy born with green fur

JUNALUSKA, NC – When a family’s beloved dog went into labor in North Carolina, everything seemed to be going well. Until one of her puppies came out green.

Gypsy, a white shepherd dog, gave birth to eight healthy puppies last week. Only one put on an incredible coat of green fur.

“I knew it wasn’t harmful, but I still had to look it up to be sure,” owner Shana Stamey told CNN subsidiary WLOS.

The family was confused, but had a good sense of humor.

They called him Hulk.

Suzanne Cianciulli, a veterinary technician who manages the nearby Junaluska Animal Hospital, said there was a very simple explanation for Hulk’s color: Poop.

“Each puppy is in its own pouch in the womb and the pouch is full of fluid,” Cianciulli told CNN. “If you have meconium in this pouch, it actually stains your fur.”

Meconium is an infant’s first chair. The color is temporary and disappears when the puppy is bathed or cleaned by the mother.

That means Hulk’s green fur will soon turn white.

Most puppies are not born green, but they happen occasionally, said Cianciulli. If a puppy has dark fur, it may not even be noticeable.

As for a puppy’s health, there are only negative effects if it picks up the meconium or spends too much time on it. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case with Hulk.

He and his seven siblings are doing well and will be adopted by loving families as soon as they are old enough, Stamey said.

Wherever Hulk lands, Stamey says he will remain a unique puppy.

“A lucky charm,” she said. “We think so. It is quite special. ‘

