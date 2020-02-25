meet-jennifer-smith,-prospect-for-prison-court-division-4-in-the-march-3-most-important

Jennifer L. Smith was appointed choose by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018 to realize success retired Choose Seth Norman. She faces lawyer Tillman Payne.

Editor’s take note: On March 3, Nashville-Davidson County voters will not just have presidential candidates on the main ballot, there will also be a handful of countywide places of work up for election. The Tennessean Editorial Board requested the candidates to react to its questionnaire. Locate the responses beneath.

Prospect

Jennifer Smith

Which office are you seeking?

Choose, Legal Court docket Division IV, 20th Judicial Circuit

Election opposition

Tillman Payne, legal professional and earlier judicial prospect

Age

54

Town or metropolis of residence

Nashville 37209

Training

I obtained a Bachelor of Arts (English) and Juris Doctor from the College of Mississippi in 1988 and 1991, respectively. In 2008, I was awarded a Master of Science in Strategic Intelligence from the Countrywide Intelligence University in Washington, D.C. I have also taken expert armed service training courses at the U.S. Navy War Higher education in Newport, R.I., and the National Defense College in Washington, D.C., related to my Navy reserve service.

Work record and/or applicable experience

I have served as Felony Court Choose due to the fact my appointment to the position in November 2018. In that position, I preside above a large-volume criminal trial docket addressing a array of constitutional and statutory difficulties. I also preside above the Davidson County Felony Drug Court docket, also recognised as DC4, a household drug therapy facility that diverts non-violent convicted felons from the prison system into a therapy-based placing less than immediate and recurrent court supervision.

Ahead of getting the bench, my authorized occupation targeted nearly completely on felony justice challenges, including trial and appellate practical experience. I handled prison legislation situations at all amounts of the state and federal systems—from the trial courts to the United States Supreme Court, where by I have individually argued a few instances. I also handled various legal scenarios before the Tennessee Courtroom of Felony Appeals, Tennessee Supreme Courtroom, and United States Court docket of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, ensuing in a lot more than 35 released conclusions, which assisted condition the authorized landscape applicable to the state’s trial courts.

As an Assistant and Deputy to the Tennessee Lawyer Common, I was assigned to deal with the most really serious and higher profile prison cases. I also have significant trial-courtroom working experience in private follow defending people today accused of legal violations in the Davidson County Prison and Juvenile Courts. In 1998, I served as Metro Nashville’s first Guardian ad Litem, a position proven in just the Metro Community Defender’s Officer to signify small children in abuse/dependency continuing in the Davidson County Juvenile Court docket.

Loved ones

I am a mother of two teenage sons, Thomas and Daniel, who had been born in Kazakhstan and have lived in Nashville given that infancy. We also have extended spouse and children from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to California.

Why are you operating for this business office?

I am running for election as Felony Courtroom Decide since I have the expertise and working experience to do the work and a motivation to making a optimistic effect in Davidson County. Right after serving as Felony Courtroom Decide considering the fact that 2018, I have seen initial-hand the change a demo choose can make in the lives of folks and families impacted by the felony justice program, and I convey a commitment to support and group that presents a good foundation for the exercising of judgment tempered by compassion. I am also fully commited to growing and improving the DC4 program, which has a proven keep track of history of achievement in shifting life and restoring people.

What will make you qualified to maintain this workplace, and , if opposed, better competent than your opponent?

My wide knowledge and understanding in criminal justice in excess of 20-5 decades as a practitioner and sitting down choose set me apart for this place. I have sturdy leadership and management competencies attained via additional than 20 several years of armed service company and deployments, and I go on that provider currently as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve. As a mother to two teenage sons who have developed up in Nashville, I have a deep motivation to the safety and well-getting of this group.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your leading 2 to three priorities for your new (or future) term in office?

My major priorities if elected as Felony Court docket Judge consist of expanding the capability and programming of DC4, strengthening the efficiency of local community-primarily based supervision via group partnerships, and making Division IV Felony Court docket a product of professionalism and civility in the court procedure. Nashville’s flagship drug procedure courtroom – DC4 – has been a model for the country of what actual felony justice reform can glance like. The system will save money, will save lives, and restores families and communities. But DC4 operates beneath ability thanks to inadequate funding. Considering that getting the bench, I have prioritized attempts to get supplemental funding to increase mattress room and to enhance vocational programming.

If elected, I will proceed those endeavours. Improving the effectiveness of group-based supervision as an different to incarceration is also a critical situation. I believe that local community partnerships aimed at educational and financial prospects for persons in the felony justice system are vital to breaking the cycle of felony habits, and I plan to aim my efforts on expanding the checklist of community companions that can provide additional possibilities and chance for folks trying to get to switch their life all over.

Finally, I am fully commited to the good and just procedure of each individual man or woman who comes into Division IV Felony Courtroom, managing all folks with dignity and regard and trying to get alternatives in each and every scenario that aid rehabilitation and justice.

What are you listening to most from voters about what they want you to carry out, if elected?

Felony justice reform is a repeated matter of discussion with voters, and I concur that there is a great deal room for enhancement in our method. Nashville citizens, pretty much with out exception, are supportive of the do the job the therapy team and I are carrying out at DC4 because they have viewed, as I have, that restoration courts like DC4 perform and are very good for the group. But they are also worried about difficulties of more than-incarceration and inequality in the procedure. As a decide, I am completely dedicated to the truthful and just treatment method below the regulation of just about every human being who will come into Division IV Legal Courtroom and judging every case on its merits and in accordance to each individual personal circumstance.

How do you technique complicated decisions and what is an instance of how you overcame a obstacle?

Criminal court docket judges experience difficult choices daily. That’s why broad knowledge and expertise is vital in that part. I tackle each and every situation by carefully examining the facts and research relevant law, so that I fully fully grasp the factual and legal landscape in which I am running. I hear carefully to arguments of counsel and the testimony introduced, and I perform really hard to make the ideal conclusion in each case. The most important issues have appear when the options introduced fall short to handle the trouble. This is especially so in the space of mental health challenges. When people scenarios crop up, I request counsel for a lot more selections and seek exterior suggestions when essential. My target normally is to provide the finishes of justice in all cases.

Is there nearly anything else you would like us to know about you, your values and priorities?

I am a powerful proponent of rehabilitation and restoration-dependent supervision that avoids incarceration and restores life and communities. As a military veteran, I know what it means to serve and to sacrifice. And as a single mom of teenage sons in Metro faculties, I have an unwavering motivation to the protection, well-remaining, and optimistic future of Davidson County and the numerous neighborhoods that comprise it.

What is your view of the Initially Modification and notably independence of the push? Do you dedicate to upholding the people’s correct to know how their govt operates and to transparency?

I am totally fully commited to the rule of law and the constitutional theory of independence of the press. I welcome the public and members of the media in Division IV Criminal Court docket and am committed to transparency in courtroom operations regular with statutory privacy and privilege limitations.

Will you dedicate to getting civil in how you present by yourself and the way you interact with opponents and many others? (Our definition of civility is becoming a superior, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Indeed.

