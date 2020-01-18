Meet Kiko Davis: The only black man in the US who owns a bank

Kiko Davis always knew that she would take on multiple roles because she had many interests in her youth.

The founder and president of the Don Davis Legacy Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to continue the legacy and initiatives of her late husband Davis [49], is a majority shareholder in First Independence Bank in Detroit – one of the 10 largest black-owned banks in the United States ,

That makes her the only black woman

in the US, which according to Black Business own a bank.

True to the introductory paragraph of this article, Davis is also the managing director of Groonvesville Production and Publishing LLC, which controls the Grammy Award-winning music catalog of her late husband, Don Davis. He was an American record producer, songwriter and guitarist who combined a career in music and one in banking.

Speaking to Rollout, Davis said that skin-tone women have an innate warrior spirit that “inherently makes us effective in leading and winning.”

In their opinion, strength, courage, intelligence and analytical skills are hallmarks of every great leader; A warrior spirit goes beyond that.

“We have a certain level of empathy for people who are more sensitive to women and minorities. It is often an ability that some men and non-minorities unfortunately do not have. They are simply socialized differently. I believe that in order to lead people effectively, you have to understand them or at least want to, ”she said to Rolling Out.

Davis has three habits of success that she follows every day – praying, eating healthily, and exercising in the morning.

Going through this gives you that

Energy for the day and all the challenges that could arise on the way there

Path.

“I also make sure that I can surround myself with positive like-minded people every day. Even Wonder Woman has moments of weakness. Then she calls for support from her super friends! Always make sure your circle is drawn and ready to fight evil! She explained.

What makes them unique as an African-American leader is their ability to make real contacts with people and to create a culture of synergy.

“It’s a God-given talent that comes by itself,” said Davis. “People usually borrow the best of themselves when they feel that managers are enthusiastic about them and their environment.”

When asked why it is important for experienced and experienced black women to turn to and help younger colored women, Davis replied: “I believe in the saying: “Who is given a lot is asked a lot.” I believe that returning is the rent you pay when you take a seat at the successful table.

“Just like an apartment if you don’t

If you pay your rent, you can be expelled. It is more than the right thing

empowers you. ‘

“Helping others reach their full potential adds more to your life than anyone could ever take. Everyone needs a good mentor or teacher to accompany them on their way to greatness. It also just feels good, ”she added.

Davis said she was very inspired by Shirley Chisolm, the first black Congresswoman and the first black candidate in the big party to run for president in 1972.

“I want to thank her for being fearless. She faced intense racism, bigotry, misogyny, and even multiple attempts to murder, all of which formed the basis for equality, education, and justice. One of my favorite quotes from Chisolm is: “In the end, anti-black, anti-female and all forms of discrimination are synonymous with anti-humanism,” she said.