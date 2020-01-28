Meet Koffee, the first woman to ever win Grammy for the best reggae album

Mikayla Simpson, also known as coffee in the music industry, wrote her name in the history of reggae on Sunday.

Koffee was the youngest and first woman to write history

Win a Grammy for the best reggae album.

According to eDaily, the 19-year-old Koffee received the award for her reggae EP “Rapture”, which was released last year.

The EP with, among other things, her biggest hit “Toast”

debuted at the top of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. That held it

Position for 32 weeks.

Koffee is a singer and rapper. She was born in 2000 and grew up from her single mother in Spanish Town on the outskirts of Kingston. As a child she sang in a church choir and taught herself to play the guitar at the age of 12.

Koffee started writing texts as a teenager and was inspired by Jamaica’s reggae stars – Chronixx and Protoje.

Koffee released an acoustic version of her song

“Legend” about the Jamaican runner Usain Bolt in 2017 and the video

quickly went viral on Instagram. Her next single, “Burning”, was introduced

their original version of Upsetta Records’ “Ouji Riddim” and topped

several reggae charts in the USA

In 2018, at just 18 years old, Koffee carried out

with both Protoje and Chronixx.

with the latter in a BBC show from Kingston’s legendary Tuff Gong

Studios and later a tour of the UK.

According to Allmusic.com, Koffee’s status as an emerging star became even clearer when she signed with Columbia UK and released the singles “Toast” and “Ragamuffin”, both of which appeared on her debut EP “Rapture” in 2019.

Koffee accepted the award and thanked their producers and allowed them to say that they are going in the right direction. We managed to learn from them and from others and to say what they are. That is what has brought us everything. “

She added: “We just wanted to say that this applies to all of us. This is one thing to think for. I think you have to and blow. “

Last year, Koffee told Guardian that she counted Bob Marley as an influence, and that the pace that Bob Marley used in reggae music at such a positive and widespread level is something that I want to emulate and keep going.

“I want to honor his legacy in this sense.”

Koffee describes her sounds as “youthful”.

“Positive … I don’t know. It’s difficult to call the sound positive, but I feel like music has feelings, ”she said.