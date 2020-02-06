Meet Larry Irving; the first African American Internet Hall of Famer

Larry Irving was the first African American to join the Internet Hall of Fame since the group was founded in 2012.

This means

Irving joined internet greats like Vint Cerf, Marc Andreessen and Tim

Berners-Lee, honored for their significant contributions to the further development of

the global internet.

Irving is

widely recognized for its influence on the term “digital divide”

Increasing internet access among underserved and underserved population groups,

According to a press release from Globe Newswire.

According to

Irving produced the first Hall of Fame website for the Internet

empirical study to prove the existence of the “digital divide”

breakthrough research sparked global efforts to bridge the gap and

is still frequently quoted by those who study Internet access on the Internet

World.

As the

Deputy Commercial Secretary for Communication and Information and

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Administrator

During the Clinton administration, Irving helped establish some of the earliest

and most of the U.S.’s basic national and international Internet policies,

including those that support universal internet access, private investments,

Competition, Open Access and “Light Touch” regulation.

As part of

He initiated this work in 1993 to hear hearings in the United States

Opportunities and obstacles to the development of the emerging Internet.

Irving then commissioned a comprehensive survey by the Census Bureau, in which US communities and populations without internet access were quantified and some of the causes diagnosed for the first time.

This research

was documented in a pioneering series of reports that he co-authored: Falling

Through the network.

Irving was Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information and Administrator of the National Administration for Telecommunications and Information (NTIA) for almost seven years.

“I am

I hope that my entry into the Hall of Fame will lead to more opportunities

for more minorities to become players in the industry, ”Irving told CNN.

Irving was

From 2008 to 2009, he was also a member of the Obama-Biden transition team

the architects of this administration’s early technology initiatives, including

their Broadband Technology Initiative (BTOP), which focused on connecting

Community anchor institutions on broadband networks to facilitate consumer access

and connectivity, the Globe Newswire press release said.

He also

Assistance in developing the Obama Biden government’s broadband mapping strategy,

designed to determine the presence and quality of broadband in discrete

Communities, particularly in rural and urban communities.

“Focusing on the digital divide has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and development of the Internet as new and diverse populations have gone online to bridge the divide,” said Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge.

“The reports Larry commissioned as the NTIA administrator were the first and still rank among the most remarkable and effective analyzes of consumer Internet access. In his introduction to a 1999 report, Larry was one of the first to state that ”

“This phrase has been repeated several times within and outside the United States over the past two decades and laid the foundation for the study of emerging technologies, particularly algorithmic decision-making and artificial intelligence.”

After leaving government, Irving assisted and consulted technology companies to overcome the digital divide, and worked with AOL on strategies to increase online subscriber numbers among minorities, among others.

He also

Supporting the Cisco Open Markets in Bulgaria and Romania by creating programs in

in conjunction with the U.S. embassies and ambassadors to discuss the importance

of internet connectivity. Irving also worked with the global Internet

Policy Initiative (GIPI) and supported the program’s efforts to bridge the gap

digital divide, including by supporting their work in India.