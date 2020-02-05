Meet Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young, LA’s ‘Super Bowl kid’ featured in NFL 100 commercial

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – It’s not everyday 13-year-old stars in their own ad, let alone one guaranteed to be seen by millions on Super Bowl Sunday.

It was the publicity that allowed us to guess until the end, but by the time Maxwell “Bunchie” Young handed football over to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, everyone was scrambling to find out who he was.

“It was so strong,” said the NFL 100 publicity star about the Super Bowl crowd.

“And the players looked up to see my advertisement for the Super Bowl and it was really crazy,” he added.

He says he has even won 10,000 Instagram followers since that time. It is in addition to his approximately 30,000 followers that he already had.

Eyewitness News met “Bunchie” at KIPP Scholar Academy, a public charter school in Los Angeles where he attends.

The 7th grader explained how the ad had taken a few months as it came and went from New Orleans and Chicago for the shoots and mom was the word.

“I couldn’t say anything to anyone. Everyone and their mother had to sign a nondisclosure agreement. It was so secret. You couldn’t tell anyone,” he said.

Bunchie has drawn enough attention to be named the Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year 2017 and a scholarship to play for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

It’s for a child who doesn’t even know where he’s going to go to school.

“It’s more of a mystery than a college,” he laughs.

It all sounds so much to a child his age, but his father, David Young, says they are a close-knit family.

“We spend a lot of time together. And we talk. I keep this base of communication with him,” said David.

The goal is to work hard and reap the fruits of the sacrifices made, but his father has clear results.

“I sometimes wonder where God is leading us,” said David. “He likes to do that. He likes to advertise, but it’s like, hey, man as long as you keep God first. I just want you to be a successful man.”

And the future of Bunchie is not only bright, it seems to be multi-faceted.

“Maybe act, it could be football, who knows? It could be something else, who knows?” Said Bunchie. “But really, since I was little, I always wanted to play football, go to the NFL, but who knows?”

Bunchie’s schedule just keeps busy these days as you can imagine. He is working on his own reality show. And later this week, he heads to New York for an appearance in a morning talk show.

All this while juggling school work and the practice of the track. As he will tell you, he’s just a pretty normal teenager.

