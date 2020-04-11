“Meet me at midnight,” By Jessica Pennington: NPR

I started reading Jessica Pennington’s Meet Me at midnight on an empty beach in Florida, near where I live on the Space Coast. Rarely are many people on the National coast of Canaveral, and I thought it would be a fitting place to celebrate a new “summer in the lake” title. That beach is closed now. Looking back, this book and that sand feel like it’s happened in a different world. But that doesn’t make me meet me at midnight for free by any means!

The story of Sidney Walters and Asher Marin is the story of the somewhat laughable enemy I was expecting. It’s a bit slow to get started, as Halcyon Summers are sometimes lazy, as we get to know our dueling protagonists. Sidney and Asher are high school seniors. Both are swimmers. Their mothers were college roommates. Every year since they were 14, their families have been sitting at the lake together – and they love to hug each other, so much so that they have raised an art form.

Sidney is a classic overthinker, but a brilliant strategist. Asher, on the other hand, has always secretly liked Sidney – but he is terrible at communicating his feelings. Each summer there will be 56 days of exquisite torture for both, and the book counts as we go. There are a few unwritten rules about pranks – for example, they draw the line to physically hurt each other, but everything else is a pretty fair game. From Kool-Aid showers to “unicorn chair” fights to cramped family dinners, animosity increases in intensity until Sidney takes her hair a step further and families leave properties. of renting their neighboring cabin. Thankfully, the Walterses and Mariners solve the problem by securing a lakefront home large enough for everyone. That’s right, Sidney and Asher are forced to go together.

At that point, in an unprecedented move, they join a common enemy: the awful owner who served them the eviction notice. The ceasefire creates a strange atmosphere. Sidney in particular runs on eggshells, waiting for the next round of pranks – which does not fall. After so many years on high alert, the duo now have to learn to be “normal” around one another, without acting like the other shoe will fail. It opens my eyes how much time was wasted by not having to plan their next move continuously – and how much better they were apart.

And then Sidney and Asher are actually trying to make a relationship work. Had the book been hard to download before that moment, it would have been impossible once this turn of events takes place!

By the last page of the book – which I ended up on my couch in isolation – I had lair and cried and laid down again.

There is still an underlying sense of competition as they try to look nice / nice to each other, but sometimes two people who are so good at being enemies end up making a good team. All those intimate details that were previously used against each other start to work to their advantage. But trust cannot happen overnight – it must be achieved, especially between two people who have such a complicated history.

Summer ends, but Sidney and Asher’s story does. There are still too many unresolved issues, too many loose ends not yet linked. Will their paths be broken down again in college? Did Sidney and Asher let anger get the better of them? By the last page of the book – which I ended up on my couch in isolation – I had lair and cried and laid down again. I highly recommend Meeting Me at midnight to anyone who needs a fabulous emotional trip – and a summer bonus at the lake.

Alethea Kontis is a winning voice actress and author of over 20 books for children and teens.