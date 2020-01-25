Meet Mork, the dog that looks exactly like Baby Yoda

You have to sit down for this, but there is a dog by the name Mork, who looks exactly like Baby Yoda.

I know, I know, everyone quickly says that things look like Baby Yoda, but this dog looks so much like the little green man that I feel like we have to keep it Laura Dern damn it away from him at all costs.

Get to know Mork:

With 76,000 followers, Mork (real name Mork Skywalker) is so big on the internet that he even showed up last night Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Yes, this dog is more famous than any of us will ever be.

Mork was rescued from the Chinese meat trade by an organization called Slaughterhouse Survivors before Road Dogs & Rescue brought him to America for adoption.

However, after saving this adorable dog’s life, Nikki Carvey couldn’t let him go. So she adopted Mork as her own fur child.

They sent me a photo of Mork and I said, ‘I love this dog. I’ll take him with me, ”said Carvey Huffington Post.

He had a pretty difficult start in life and only weighed 5 kg when he was brought to America. After a hospital stay and some life-threatening diseases and bowel problems, Mork has made significant progress and is now living the dream in LA.

I’m serious when I say I’m fucking going to die for this dog.

With such big ears, Mork can undoubtedly hear everything you say about him, so please send him only love and certainty.

Mork for President.

Image:

Instagram / @morkskywalker