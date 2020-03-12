Meet Pooja, an Indian dog who is being trained to join a police dog unit in Bengaluru. Watch out – it’s viral

Meet Pooja, a witty indie doll who could soon have some big responsibilities. Pooja and other Indians like her are being trained in Bengaluru to join a police dog unit. And if this video needs anything to go by, it seems well on its way to becoming a police dog. Bhaskar Rao IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City has posted a video showing a depiction of a small Poo training. It’s already a hit on Twitter.

“We are training India to be part of our canine police as part of the experiment,” Rao tweeted about an hour ago. His video shows Pooja with his trainer. He can be seen responding to his orders and trying his best to follow the directions.

We train Indians to be part of our canine unit as an experiment … pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW

– Bhaskar Rao IPS (@ deepolice12) March 12, 2020

Whether Pooja will arrive at the police canine unit is yet to be seen, but fans will surely find her on Twitter. Her video collected nearly 400 likes in an hour. A lot of people praise the initiative and of course Pooja because she is such a good girl.

“Great sir. Local dogs are the best, “comments a Twitter user.” The best decision ever. This solves many problems. Kudos to @BlrCityPolice, “says another.” Great, they can be clever and probably more active than Labrador, German Shepherds and others. Good initiative, sir, “commented a third.

Some also expressed concern. “Could you please change the strap to the shoulder strap. Every time he pulls it, it can hurt his neck,” suggests a Twitter user.

What do you think of the initiative?

