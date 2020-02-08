Meet the 11-year-old Nigerian Mini Messi, who sets a Guinness World Record

A Nigerian youth is already making a name for himself in the world of sports.

From the streets of Warri, southern Nigeria, Eche Chinonso developed the art of football freestyle and he is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

On December 19, 2019, Chinonso, popularly known as Amazing Kid Eche, became the youngest entry in the Guinness World Record List.

The Nigerian team @AmazingkidEche holds the record for the most consecutive soccer goals in a minute while balancing a soccer ball on the head

The 11-year-old Nigerian freestyler set a Guinness World Record for “the most consecutive touches of a football in a minute while balancing a ball on the head”.

Chinonso, who started developing his skills at the age of eight after watching videos of international players like Lionel Messi and Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha, wants to bring his skills to the international stage.

Photo credit: Eche Cininso / Twitter

He is able to juggle not just one but two balls, balance them on the head and perform while sitting.

Although he uses his skills to keep his friends entertained in school, Chinonso dreams of playing for big football clubs and the Nigerian Super Eagles as an adult.

“I love freestyling because it’s my gift. I like to entertain my classmates in my school. Some people call me a great kid, Eche. I started doing freestyle when I was eight. My father showed me some videos of Messi, Ronaldinho, Okocha and me when I started practicing, ”said Chinonso.

“I wake up at 4:30 a.m. every day. I do my training, then I go to school. After school I go to the field and play soccer with my teammates. I would like to play for big clubs like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Chelsea and the Super Eagles of Nigeria. I want to be an international freestyler and travel around the world, ”he said.

