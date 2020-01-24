Meet the 37 year old “most reliable” blind Nigerian mechanic

Emeka Abugu, a 37-year-old visually impaired mechanic, describes himself as the most reliable mechanic in his community in Enugu Ezike in southeastern Nigeria.

In childhood he lost sight of measles, but has not given up since.

According to reports, there was no measles medicine in his community at the time of his birth that had blinded him since childhood. Abugu visited the hospital at an older age, but was told that his eyes had become untreatable.

Abugu is from southeastern Nigeria. He has seven children and carries out all mechanical repairs without outside help.

According to him, he learned the art of using mechanical repair tools through a small wrench he inherited from his father, who used it for bicycle repairs. “Little by little I started to perfect my skills. That’s how I started to fix things, ”Abugu told BBC Africa.

Photo credit: BBC

He lives in his own house. Although not yet completed at the moment, he has plans to finish the house in the future.

Abugu, who attributes his ingenuity to spirituality, said: “Every hard work that comes to me is spiritual first.”

He stated that when he has work to repair; it visualizes how the parts are made in the factory to see if they are still in the correct position before starting work.

“I am familiar with all the tools I work with. I buy the parts myself and pay my customers in this way,” he said.

Abugu loves his family so much and is very keen that his seven children receive a good education. “My greatest success is my family. If God provides enough money for me, I would like to send my children to school,” he said.

Abugu has the following to say to everyone: “Everyone should try to vaccinate their children against measles so that they are not in my situation.”

In this video, Abugu explains how he learned the craft even though he lost his eyesight.

“Whoever cheats on me, I leave to God.”

Emeka Abugu says he is one of the best mechanics in southeastern Nigeria. Becoming blind as a child would not prevent him from mastering his skills. 🔧🚗 pic.twitter.com/rAcT5nFiCZ

