The latest cover star of the drum was exposed as a virtual influencer named Floresta.

Floresta was developed by the Virtual Influencer Agency and Live & Breathe in collaboration with The Drum and is a social media personality who is supposed to initiate a discussion about the real potential of virtual influencers.

A virtual influencer is a social media personality whose images and, in some cases, words are computer-generated. Examples range from eerie pop star Lil Miquela to cartoonistic Noonoouri.

Dudley Nevill-Spencer, founder of VIA and head of innovation at Live & Breathe, said: “The idea was to create something for The Drum that shows how it actually works.”

The Drum has also created a short film to explore some of the ideas and technologies used behind the scenes.

I’m Flo. I am half Brazilian, half Portuguese. I am a 25-year-old girlbot that my creators made to show people exactly what we #Robots can do – fashion, facts, sustainability, as you call it! I want to get to know as many of you as possible, so get in touch with me for talks – but be nice, I’m not nice ‍♀. Although I love sustainable fashion, my passion is the environment and this amazing world where people and bots live. It’s crazy, but as we know, there are many environmental problems. That is why I decided to take a trip around this beautiful island and document what I saw. Can you believe that the 10 hottest years have passed since 1997 and that we in the UK are distancing ourselves somewhat from the consequences of the events in the world that I experience when we watch the fires in Australia or the flooding in East Asia is not the same like in your local park. But just because we don’t notice it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t happen here either. The UK sea level has risen 10 cm since 1990 with no prospect of retreat. That is why I am here on Instagram to address these issues in a cheeky way for girls and to help bots and people make a positive change together. virtualinfluencer #digitalhuman #influencermarketing #virtualreality #render # daz3d #unityengine #unreal #nreal

Posted by Floresta Nas Virtual Human (@ floresta.nas) on Jan 17, 2020 at 1:02 p.m. PST

So who is Floresta?

Floresta – Portuguese for “forest” – is a 25-year-old woman who has decided to dedicate her social media presence to environmental awareness in the UK.

She was on a tour of the country and photographed beauty spots that are threatened by climate change and ecological breakdown. Floresta, or Flo for short, can be seen posing at the Birling Gap or artfully walking through the vanishing forests with the blue carpet.

After intensive research, which was carried out using a machine learning analysis of 500,000 conversations on various social media platforms, the VIA team developed a background story, a personality and an aesthetic for Floresta – from her clothing to the color of her eyes to hers Haircut – to appeal to this audience.

She publishes images rendered by the agency’s design team, publishes poems written by a neural network that can produce original verses, and conducts conversations with her followers.

The NLP functionality created for Flo was developed in collaboration with Phil Hall by the commercial NLP company Elzware, while the repeating neural network used to create her poems was created in collaboration with Richard Norton of Tiny Giant.

As Flo travels across the country, she will share with other human users on the website, strengthen her own following and strengthen her message of ecological awareness.

The latest issue of The Drum deals with marketing for virtual influencers as well as the ethical considerations already discussed in this emerging discipline. You can download your copy of the latest edition of The Drum here.