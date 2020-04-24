Lambeth’s new mayor, Philip Normal, has represented the Lambeth Oval ward since the May 2018. state elections.

The first UK mayor with HIV, the French Normal, has been elected in Lambeth, South London.

He promised to support LGBT + rights and to stop being HIV-positive.

Philip Normal, 38, is an artist with real estate in Brixton Village Market and has represented Lambeth ward in the Oval since the May 2018 state election.

Normal, who lives in Kennington, was elected mayor of the people at Lambeth’s first special district convention on April 22.

“I’m very privileged to be mayor today,” he said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with you all, and it’s a very proud team to have you here in Lambeth.

“To be honest, this is not something I thought was happening but I am thankful to all who have worked so hard to make this night possible.

“As mayor, I welcome the challenge of creating new and exciting ways to engage the community, support local organizations, arts, our youth, and raise funds for my community.”

Philip Normal went on to explain how to raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust, which helps LGBT + people with housing, living skills, emergency housing and professional help.

Strange has been campaigning for LGBT + people for more than 20 years, ever since his discovery.

He studied fashion at Westminster University before moving to Lambeth eight years ago.

“I was diagnosed with the virus in 2005,” he said.

“I have been on drugs for 10 years and thanks to the amazing work done by the NHS on sex work, like many others with this condition, I can live a long and healthy life.

“This has said that it is not something that any of us should be proud of because it reflects on the stigma and shame that has been associated with HIV for so long. Being an interpreter is a personal decision and should not be forced to share our feelings.

“But I believe that by choosing to do so, I can show that there is no limit to what HIV-positive people can achieve, and that we must deal with the HIV decision once and for all.

“In addition, in this time of great concern for our communities and for many people, the issue of HIV treatment reminds us that we are always optimistic about medical science.

“Once we longed and died but now, with good HIV treatment, we cannot know.”