Meet the full-time earning musicians in London

Busking in London has divided opinions in recent years. Some people are still wildly enchanted by the rough outdoor artists on the streets of London, but others are tired of the “loud” musicians who sing the same songs over and over.

South Kensington in particular made headlines last year for the restrictions they introduced regarding the duration and selection of songs performed by street musicians.

Nevertheless, itinerant buskers can still be found in all likely locations from Trafalgar Square to Covent Garden and there are still some making their way full time.

“It’s the real audience”

Davide Tomai has worked in London for five years since leaving Italy and immediately fell in love with it. Before his performance in Trafalgar Square, Davide stopped to speak to us.

He said: “I used to busk in Italy, but busking is illegal there, which is strange because much of the world’s culture comes from countries like Italy and Spain, but these countries do not allow people to express their art on the street.

“I love concerts, I prefer it to concerts. It’s the real audience. If you can do well here, you can do well anywhere.”

Davide said that after a short time he realized that he was making the same amount of money as him as a restaurant kitchen porter, which is around £ 1,000 a month. And he said there is more you can do, but in recent years he has told me that busking has faced new challenges.

“Busking has become much more difficult because city councils ban buskers in many areas, South Kensington for example,” said David. “Busking is dying. In fact, he is almost dead.”

Despite these difficulties, Davide told me that he was still doing it full time. After the long search for spots and dealing with unpleasant spectators, it is his passion, he said.

“People like to be part of the show”

Thiago has been playing in London for three months

(Image: Thiago Gusi)

Originally from Milan, Thiago Gusi has been working full time in London for only three months, but he loves it. Playing rock, pop, Latin and old school jazz, Thiago could be described as a sort of traveling super-musician. He even played at the Brazilian Carnival in front of a crowd of over a million players – goals?

He said: “I have an incredible relationship with the audience, because I always play rhythmic songs, people get involved and like to be part of the show, not only to watch, but to dance and sing together.”

Thiago said what he did could vary from day to day. Some days up to £ 100 and others £ 40. Busking in London is not a walk in the park, as Thiago discovers.

“I love Milan,” he said. “The audience there is very hot and in the show. They love a good party.

“In London, I’m still learning from the public, but so far they seem to enjoy and be as crazy as other places.”

He also releases his own music which so far includes three albums and a CD of live music.

“It is a means to an end”

After spending a frustrating time on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, Chris Harvey decided to go the old fashion way with his music.

Hearing a voice from Barry White not too much from Trafalgar Square, I was not too surprised when Chris finally told me that he was playing full time.

In his two years playing on the street, Chris said that what he did varied, but the opportunities that came from the street were probably the most lucrative. For example, being chased by millionaires to perform at home and even being sent to Poland for a performance.

However, on a normal day, Chis said he could earn more than £ 100, but around £ 50 for the others. Very frank however, Chris admitted that busking was not the end goal at all.

He said, “It’s a way to an end. I love it, it’s great, people on the street are my real audience, but I was recently discovered by an agency and I hope which I will soon sing on ships.

“You can make a lot of money (busking), enough to support yourself, but there is so much competition, there are so many street musicians that it can be really difficult in that sense.”

Overall, even with the many new challenges that accompany outdoor performance in London, full-time buskers continue to delight the streets of London.

