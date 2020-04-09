Meet the Greatest Italian Doctor in Coronavirus Disease at Home

Last month Giovanni Sartori lost his sense of time.

He doesn’t remember exactly when his 53-year-old brother, who was strong and healthy with his partner, began suffering from fever and respiratory problems. But he knew that after about a week in the same condition, taking paracetamol given by his primary care physician, he was taken to hospital. Ten days later, he died.

Sartori, 60, lived alone with his 90-year-old mother in Castana di Pradello, the village of Emilia Romagna, Italy where there are more cattle and sheep than people. Their home is 3 miles from the nearest drugstore, then 30 miles from the hospital in Codogno, where the first COVID-19 was registered in Italy. Now, Sartori’s mother is presenting symptoms. “She was like that for two weeks and didn’t want to go to the hospital,” he explained in a phone interview. “Fortunately, Dr. Cavanna came to us one day. When I saw him coming, I heard he was born again.”

Luigi Cavanna is the head of the department of oncology at nearby Piacenza Hospital. From the second week of March, when the Italian was locked in, he found that many COVID-19 sufferers had arrived in the emergency room – while many of them could be treated at home before symptoms became severe. .

Cavanna and her colleague during a home visit on March 26.

Gabriele Micalizzi – Cesura

This is why he is now wandering around the neighborhoods near Piacenza every day, with many colleagues. Together, his three organizations visited more than 300 people with COVID-19 symptoms. They bring in patients with a device that monitors oxygen levels in the blood, which they recover after they recover. In most important cases Cavanna leaves oxygen tanks and, according to Sartori’s mother, packs bags with nutrition to feed the bow. “My mother is doing well,” Sartori said. The only thing that has changed is to stay in her bed instead of staying in a crowded hospital. ”

Cavanna said: “When I realized that the emergency room was full of people who were in critical condition, I knew something was wrong,” Cavanna said. “This is not a stroke or a heart attack, but it is a virus that can spread through various pathways and follow its path. We must try to stop it before it destroys the lungs in a way that cannot be denied. ”According to information he collected earlier in the month, less than 10% of patients who treated them at home were so critical that they had to be hospitalized.

Until last week, Cavanna was giving most of his patients hydroxychloroquine (commonly used for malaria and other inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis) and antibiotics that are usually prescribed for HIV. AIFA, in line with the US Food and Drug Administration, issued a statement that cautioned against collecting them together. So now, with the exception of rare cases, he uses hydroxychloroquine independently. Although the vaccine has not been tested for coronavirus, it says this is “the best treatment for now.”

Cavanna and his team were able to access patients’ homes because they had the necessary protective equipment, provided by hospitals where they work and with private donors. After the visit, they clean out the gear and remove the shirt.

Gabriele Micalizzi – Cesura

The White House has also endorsed the doctor as a cure for coronavirus, with President Donald Trump describing it as a “miraculous cure” – a trust that poses a threat to food shortages. Cavanna emphasized the importance of getting the doctor prescribed and monitoring the medication carefully. “Every day I get several calls from the phone and I answer all. I prefer to answer the phone by 2 p.m. Instead of feeling the patient get worse, ”Cavanna said.

Now that the number of Coronavirus cases in Italy is clear, health officials are looking at what worked and what didn’t – and they are moving back to new jobs like the one Cavanna started. Local councils in other nonprofit areas such as Healthy Doctors are organizing a group of physicians to provide services at home and in more complex settings, such as nursing homes.

Ivan Cavicchi, professor of psychology at Tor Vergata University in Rome, said: “We made a mistake, especially in Lombardy. “We are completely focused on increasing beds in the intensive care unit, without having enough veterinarians,” he said. “But in situations like this, strengthening the whole system is important. It is then that hospitals can function properly.”

He said instead that senior doctors and other primary care providers have been “left out” and “left without protection.” So far, about 100 doctors have died in Italy, almost half of them doctors.

During a home visit, like this one on March 26, Cavanna will wear a vest that can be worn with protective vests such as googles, two masks, two gloves, two locks and a shoe cover.

Gabriele Micalizzi – Cesura

Cavanna and his team were able to access patients’ homes because they had the necessary protective equipment, provided by hospitals where they work and with private donors. During their travels they wear a protective coat, which Cavanna describes as “worn by movie goers,” and is worn, on each visit, to wear more suitcases. They also wear googles, two masks, two gloves, two locks and a shoe cover.

Officials have been trying to prepare workplaces for possible coronavirus repatriation. “Apart from the reorganization of hospitals, we need to reorganize medical centers across the region,” said Pier Luigi Bartoletti, assistant secretary of FIMMG, the Italian Association of Physicians. Bartoletti and his colleagues have already begun to think about the next winter, when – at worst, the weather can recede.

“Since October, waiting rooms for doctors’ offices must be reorganized, with different approaches for those with influenza,” he said. “In addition, we need to provide protection equipment and training to use it properly, with the right tools.” Bartoletti is working with doctors at the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome to test the device that allows for the COVID-19 test to be used quickly using a drop of blood drawn from the finger.

Now that the value of the Italian coronavirus has spread, health officials are reviewing what has worked and what has not. Ly more and more, they go back to new initiatives like the one Cavanna first introduced.

Gabriele Micalizzi – Cesura

Today, coronavirus testing may require 4 or even 5 days to get results. That’s too long, if you’re following a preventative strategy. Instead of waiting for the tests, Cavanna takes a mobile device to scan the ultrasound chest. “We know that in such an area where people who have symptoms of intestinal or pneumonia, they are definitely at risk,” “I keep the swab in case of doubt or for treatment, to make sure they don’t get the virus once. is not. “

Doctors and specialists agree that the disease is an eye opener – not only to the Italians but also to the rest of the world – in terms of the strengths and weaknesses of various health systems. But there is still no system that has proven to be worthy of dealing with a serious condition like the current disease. Pier Luigi Bartoletti said: “We are shocked when we hear that a person is not dead, but it is now clear to everyone that this is not the case.” “If we repeat such a mistake, it is our fault.”

