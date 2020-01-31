Meet the infamous convicted gangster Larry Hoover, who has been in prison for 285 years

The enigmatic rapper Kanye West wants to bring some of the favor he brings to US President Donald Trump by campaigning for an amnesty for the infamous Larry Hoover.

West’s advocacy began sometime in 2018 as part of a broader conversation about U.S. criminal justice reform.

The rapper, and especially his wife Kim Kardashian, had some success and convinced the power to manipulate justice with mercy for some people.

But West’s campaign of mercy on behalf of Hoover should convince even the most reform-friendly organization that it is worth delivering the condemned.

Hoover was first convicted in 1973 of murdering 19-year-old William Young. Hoover and other gang member Andrew Howard were accused.

They were sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison, which corresponds to a total of six life sentences. Hoover was arrested at the Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois.

This was a predictable high point in Hoover’s life that had come through with guns and gangs.

He was born in Mississippi in 1950 and grew up in Chicago after his family moved up north as a toddler. At 13, Hoover was on the streets with the Supreme Gangsters.

In his later teens, Hoover was instrumental in the gangsters who joined forces with another group led by David Barksdale. Together, this new gang was called Black Gangster Disciple Nation, or Gangster Disciples for short.

When Hoover turned 20, he was reportedly the chief of the gangster disciples and oversaw the daily earnings of around $ 1,000.

Before he and Howard were sentenced in 1973, Hoover had been released from prison several times for various crimes.

In Stateville, Hoover’s reputation earned him respect from the other prisoners, and it is known that the prison authorities were dependent on him at times to calm down disturbances.

For over 10 years, Hoover has built its willingness to succeed in public relations. He began to speak out against crime and even changed the initials GD (Gangster Disciples) in growth and development.

The new DG said they would invest in the lives of black children in need and get them off the streets. Leadership seminars and legitimate business ventures were conducted in the spirit of renewing Hoover’s spirit.

But prison officials had always suspected that Hoover used “good works” as an excuse for illegality and, worse, had led his gang out of prison.

A 17-year investigation was finally prosecuted in 1997. Hoover was convicted of new charges of extortion, money laundering, conspiracy, and running an illegal company.

Now Hoover wants to spend the next 285 years of his life behind bars.

It has been considered an endemic problem for hip hop that music often tends to whitewash the worst among the evil elements of human society.

Hoover has been celebrated in a number of songs, including B.M.F., the hit by Rick Ross.

The allusions and allusions are put together as anti-establishment rhetoric. And for a culture that emerges from the artistic expression of the disenfranchised, hip-hop can often fetishize those who the rappers set up for “the system”.

We don’t know if Kanye West is from there. But knowing what we know about Hoover has a long way to go.